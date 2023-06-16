Lieutenant Governor Driscoll Swears In New Members of Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking  

Lynnfield — Today, Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll swore in new members of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking. These members of the Council will advise on strategies to prevent and protect people from these crimes and support victims and survivors.

On April 12, 2023, Governor Maura T. Healey signed Executive Order 611, establishing the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking during the Council’s first meeting of the Healey-Driscoll Administration. Previously known as the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, the Healey-Driscoll Administration elevated Human Trafficking from a subcommittee given the severity and prevalence of the crime in Massachusetts. Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll is the Chair of the council and Kelly Dwyer is the Executive Director.

“Our administration is committed to protecting Massachusetts residents from sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as helping survivors access the support and resources they need to heal. Unfortunately, these heinous crimes happen more often to our friends, neighbors and family members than many of us realize,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As Attorney General, I made combatting human trafficking and supporting survivors a top priority, and we are continuing this work by elevating human trafficking from a subcommittee. This Council will play a pivotal role in advising our administration on strategies to make Massachusetts a safer home for everyone.”

“I’m grateful to the diverse, experienced members of this Council for stepping up to this opportunity to enact meaningful change in the Commonwealth,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “They have dedicated their lives to making our communities stronger and safer, and the Governor and I are eager to receive their input on how we can better protect people from sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.”

“Survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking deserve a voice, and this council has the opportunity to convene them and advocate for prevention, greater supports and services, and accountability for perpetrators,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. “I commend Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for prioritizing these issues and expanding them to include human trafficking, and I look forward to partnering with them in this work.”

Members of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking include:

David Adams, Co-Founder & Co-Director, Emerge

Nancy Alterio, Executive Director, Disabled Persons Protection Commission

Malcolm Astley, Co-Founder, Lauren Dunne Astley Foundation

Krystyna Boisjolie, Associate Vice President of Community Services, RFK Community Alliance

Shaplaie Brooks, Executive Director, Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth

Stephanie Brown, CEO, Casa Myrna Vasquez

Courtney Cahill, Chief, Domestic Violence Unit, Bristol County DA’s Office

Sabrina Cazeau-Class, Director of Investigations, Disabled Persons Protection Commission

Kim Dawkins,President & CEO, Pathways for Change

Elizabeth Dineen, CEO, YWCA of Western MA

Suzanne Dubus, CEO, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center

David Eng, Housing Stability Specialist, MassHousing

Katie Fabbri, Domestic Violence Coordinator, Executive Office of the Trial Court

Retired Chief, Robert Ferullo, Executive Director, Municipal Police Training Committee

Lisa Goldblatt-Grace, Co-Executive Director, My Life My Choice

Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, Executive Director, Independence House

Tom King, Executive Director, MA Children’s Alliance

Judge J. Thomas Kirkman, Member of Community Partners Advisory Board, Safe Havens

Michelle Linn, Advocate

Liam Lowney, Executive Director, Massachusetts Office of Victims Assistance

Stacy Malone, Executive Director, Victim Rights Law Center

Meghan McLaughlin, Chair, Sex Offender Registry Board

Audrey Morrissey, Co-Executive Director, My Life My Choice

Corinn Nelson, Statewide Manager of the Victim Services Unit, MA Probation Services

Joelle Riddell, Advocate

Davis Rini, Incarcerated Survivor Support Program Director, Boston Area Rape Crisis Center

Debra Robbin, Executive Director, Jane Doe Inc.

Emily Rothman, Associate Professor, Boston University of Public Health

Jennifer Snook, Division Chief, Attorney General’s Office

Jennifer Sprague, Assistant District Attorney, Plymouth County DA’s Office

David Sullivan, Northwest District Attorney

Paul Tucker, Essex County District Attorney

Isa Woldeguiorguis, Executive Director, Center for Hope and Healing, Inc

