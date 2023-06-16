Lieutenant Governor Driscoll Swears In New Members of Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking
Lynnfield — Today, Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll swore in new members of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking. These members of the Council will advise on strategies to prevent and protect people from these crimes and support victims and survivors.
On April 12, 2023, Governor Maura T. Healey signed Executive Order 611, establishing the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking during the Council’s first meeting of the Healey-Driscoll Administration. Previously known as the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, the Healey-Driscoll Administration elevated Human Trafficking from a subcommittee given the severity and prevalence of the crime in Massachusetts. Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll is the Chair of the council and Kelly Dwyer is the Executive Director.
“Our administration is committed to protecting Massachusetts residents from sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as helping survivors access the support and resources they need to heal. Unfortunately, these heinous crimes happen more often to our friends, neighbors and family members than many of us realize,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As Attorney General, I made combatting human trafficking and supporting survivors a top priority, and we are continuing this work by elevating human trafficking from a subcommittee. This Council will play a pivotal role in advising our administration on strategies to make Massachusetts a safer home for everyone.”
“I’m grateful to the diverse, experienced members of this Council for stepping up to this opportunity to enact meaningful change in the Commonwealth,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “They have dedicated their lives to making our communities stronger and safer, and the Governor and I are eager to receive their input on how we can better protect people from sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.”
“Survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking deserve a voice, and this council has the opportunity to convene them and advocate for prevention, greater supports and services, and accountability for perpetrators,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. “I commend Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for prioritizing these issues and expanding them to include human trafficking, and I look forward to partnering with them in this work.”
Members of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking include:
David Adams, Co-Founder & Co-Director, Emerge
Nancy Alterio, Executive Director, Disabled Persons Protection Commission
Malcolm Astley, Co-Founder, Lauren Dunne Astley Foundation
Krystyna Boisjolie, Associate Vice President of Community Services, RFK Community Alliance
Shaplaie Brooks, Executive Director, Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth
Stephanie Brown, CEO, Casa Myrna Vasquez
Courtney Cahill, Chief, Domestic Violence Unit, Bristol County DA’s Office
Sabrina Cazeau-Class, Director of Investigations, Disabled Persons Protection Commission
Kim Dawkins,President & CEO, Pathways for Change
Elizabeth Dineen, CEO, YWCA of Western MA
Suzanne Dubus, CEO, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
David Eng, Housing Stability Specialist, MassHousing
Katie Fabbri, Domestic Violence Coordinator, Executive Office of the Trial Court
Retired Chief, Robert Ferullo, Executive Director, Municipal Police Training Committee
Lisa Goldblatt-Grace, Co-Executive Director, My Life My Choice
Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, Executive Director, Independence House
Tom King, Executive Director, MA Children’s Alliance
Judge J. Thomas Kirkman, Member of Community Partners Advisory Board, Safe Havens
Michelle Linn, Advocate
Liam Lowney, Executive Director, Massachusetts Office of Victims Assistance
Stacy Malone, Executive Director, Victim Rights Law Center
Meghan McLaughlin, Chair, Sex Offender Registry Board
Audrey Morrissey, Co-Executive Director, My Life My Choice
Corinn Nelson, Statewide Manager of the Victim Services Unit, MA Probation Services
Joelle Riddell, Advocate
Davis Rini, Incarcerated Survivor Support Program Director, Boston Area Rape Crisis Center
Debra Robbin, Executive Director, Jane Doe Inc.
Emily Rothman, Associate Professor, Boston University of Public Health
Jennifer Snook, Division Chief, Attorney General’s Office
Jennifer Sprague, Assistant District Attorney, Plymouth County DA’s Office
David Sullivan, Northwest District Attorney
Paul Tucker, Essex County District Attorney
Isa Woldeguiorguis, Executive Director, Center for Hope and Healing, Inc
