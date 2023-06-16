Two Cases Handled by Ostroff | Godshall – Injury and Accident Lawyers Earn Top Spots on Northeast's Highest Payout List
Firm’s Top Payouts in 2022 Rank #68 and #114 in VerdictSearch's Top Verdicts & Settlements of the Northeast
As we’ve learned, plaintiffs lawyers need to stay diligent, be patient and continue to litigate for maximum value on behalf of their clients”BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two cases represented by Ostroff | Godshall – Injury and Accident Lawyers have earned top spots on the list for highest payouts in the Northeast, with the combined sum totaling two million dollars. The case Hattenbach v. Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co was ranked the 68th largest payout in the Northeast region and Mulero v. Revere Crossing Management Company, Inc ranked 114th.
— Richard A. Godshall, Owner and Managing Partner
Hattenbach v. Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co was settled with a $1.1M payout in January 2022. The victim, 62-year-old laborer Donald Hattenbach, was subject to an unsafe worksite and suffered several spinal fractures and impairments. The case was delayed for several years due to COVID-19. Proceedings started once attorneys Richard A. Godshall and Louis C. Ricciardi brought the case before the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.
Last April, Mulero v. Revere Crossing Management Company, Inc's verdict earned the #114 spot on VerdictSearch's list. Godshall and Christine Clarke represented Tiffany Mulero, who was visiting an apartment complex owned by Revere Crossing Management when she fell down the stairs and broke her femur. Mulero won her case, and the jury in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, issued a verdict of $900,000 for the premises liability case.
"As we’ve learned, plaintiffs lawyers need to stay diligent, be patient and continue to litigate for maximum value on behalf of their clients, said Godshall. “We cannot allow the defendants and carriers specifically to bargain away value because of time."
Richard A. Godshall and Louis C. Ricciardi are licensed personal injury lawyers who have practiced law for over two decades. Together they work to serve dozens of communities in Pennsylvania in personal injury claims. Christine Clarke is an accomplished personal injury attorney who has successfully represented injured clients in state and federal jury trials. She has represented clients against some of the largest pharmaceutical companies and hospital systems in the country, and has won. Her record of verdicts exceeds $100 million.
About Ostroff | Godshall – Injury and Accident Lawyers
Ostroff | Godshall – Injury and Accident Lawyers is a personal injury law firm based in Blue Bell, PA, that services those who have been injured by the fault of another across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With a hard-working team of lawyers and a proven track record, the attorneys at this firm are ready to jump into the legal ring and fight for you. The firm has had previous success working on car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death suits. If you or anyone you know has been injured by another, whether malicious or accidental, reach out to the firm today by visiting their website or calling (484) 243-1798.
Case Information:
Mulero v. Revere Crossing Management Company, Inc., NO. CV-2020-001824 (Del. CCP).
Hattenbach v. Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co. et. al., No. 170207552 (Phila. CCP).
