Carro Launches "2% The Podcast": A First-of-its-Kind Tactical eCommerce Podcast Focused On Uncovering Growth Strategies from DTC Founders and Operators
Our goal is to provide actionable insights and help everyone in eCommerce, marketing, and entrepreneurship grow by 2% every day.”IRVINE, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carro, the industry's leading collaborative commerce platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking podcast, "2% The Podcast."
Hosted by Carro's VP of Marketing, Blake Imperl, this first-of-its-kind podcast aims to uncover real-world eCommerce strategies from direct-to-consumer (DTC) founders and operators, providing listeners with actionable insights to enhance their eCommerce knowledge.
"2% The Podcast" distills the top 2% of wisdom from leading eCommerce founders and operators, offering listeners a wealth of knowledge that can be applied to their businesses.
By featuring guests who have achieved remarkable success in the eCommerce space, the podcast positions itself as a shepherd of knowledge, guiding businesses in scaling, breaking into eCommerce, climbing the career ladder, or gaining a deeper understanding of the industry.
"At the heart of this podcast lies the power of compound interest. eCommerce thrives on incremental improvements, and a 2% daily improvement can lead to remarkable results over time," says Blake Imperl, the host of "2% The Podcast." "Our goal is to provide actionable insights and help everyone in eCommerce, marketing, and entrepreneurship grow by 2% every day."
"2% The Podcast" is now available on popular streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.
The first two episodes of the podcast feature Magic Spoon, a renowned consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand, discussing its successful customer retention strategies, and True Religion Jeans, an iconic apparel brand, unveiling its brand new customer loyalty program. These episodes provide listeners with valuable insights into the strategies and tactics employed by successful eCommerce brands.
Industry thought leaders have applauded "2% The Podcast" and host Blake Imperl for their valuable contributions:
"In the fast-paced world of eCommerce and marketing, Blake stands out as a beacon, distilling complex knowledge into accessible, intriguing insights. His blend of intelligence and vibrant energy transforms daunting marketing challenges into thrilling intellectual adventures!" - Jess Cervellon, VP of Customer Experience at Feastables.
"Blake's unique perspective, having worked both in SaaS and on the brand side, makes him one of the most well-rounded and inquisitive thought leaders in the DTC space. I appreciate that Blake calls a spade-a-spade and isn't afraid to challenge the status quo. As an excellent interviewer, he elicits deep insights from his guests." - Adam Kitchen, CEO/Founder of Magnet Monster.
To access "2% The Podcast" and stay updated on the latest episodes, visit Carro's podcast page at https://www.getcarro.com/podcast
About Carro:
Carro is the industry's leading collaborative commerce platform helping brands, retailers, and influencers sell more by collaborating together. With a focus on virtual wholesale, Carro enables its users to sell complimentary products effortlessly and, at the same time, get their products into many other online stores, increasing awareness. By onboarding thousands of new products daily, Carro is revolutionizing cross-platform partnerships and shaping the future of online retail.
