Carro Becomes Shopify Plus Certified Partner Delivering Collaborative Commerce at Scale
There's nothing more powerful than unifying these brands together to drive new sales and customers — it’s a true example of Collaborative Commerce.”IRVINE, CA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carro, the world's largest collaborative commerce platform and cross-store sales channel, today announced its distinction as a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner. Among over 10,000 Shopify apps, Carro joins the 1% of Shopify apps to have achieved this certification and is pioneering the collaborative commerce category.
Carro has an incredible network of over 28K brands with a track record of selling over $45B in online products. These brands have installed the Carro platform directly into their stores, unlocking endless partnership possibilities.
Carro makes managing brand partnerships easier than ever through cross-store selling—a process that sells or supplies products without a traditional wholesale relationship or inventory commitments. With the most comprehensive Shopify integration in their category, Carro offers Shopify Plus merchants unparalleled access to its extensive network of brands and catalog of products.
"We are huge supporters of Shopify and the brands that have built their businesses on top of this leading eCommerce platform," said Jason Goldberg, President and Co-Founder of Carro. "There's nothing more powerful than unifying these brands together to drive new sales and customers — it’s a true example of Collaborative Commerce."
Through Carro, Shopify Plus merchants can expand their product catalog, improve customer acquisition, and generate new sales by partnering with other brands and leveraging their website traffic and complementary products. Brands like Super73, BlendJet, and Curateur are among those who have already found success through Carro's collaborative commerce platform.
One of Carro’s standout success stories includes helping Shopify Plus merchant, BlendJet, increase their average order value by 80% by creating their BlendJet marketplace. Ryan Pamplin, CEO and Co-Founder of BlendJet said, "Take my word for it, if you install Carro, you are going to see what I’ve seen, which is a dramatic increase to the average order value, especially on orders that contain Carro products, which for us is over 80% increase to AOV."
Another Shopify Plus merchant, Amy Richardson, Founder of June & January, emphasizes Carro’s transformational role: “Carro is a huge part of our scalability. It’s completely changed the trajectory of our business and how we handle third-party goods."
Carro has been actively working on several exciting partnerships to expand its already impressive product catalog. With these collaborations, Carro further solidifies its position as the go-to collaborative commerce platform for Shopify Plus merchants seeking access to a wide range of sought-after brands and products. The Carro team is planning several other exciting announcements this year.
Carro is available for installation in the Shopify App store. Shopify Plus merchants interested in leveraging Carro’s extensive network and unlocking a world of cross-selling opportunities can get started by contacting sales.
About Carro:
Carro is the industry's leading collaborative commerce platform helping brands, retailers, and influencers sell more by collaborating together. With a focus on virtual wholesale, Carro enables its users to sell complimentary products effortlessly and, at the same time, get their products into many other online stores, increasing awareness. By onboarding thousands of new products daily, Carro is revolutionizing cross-platform partnerships and shaping the future of online retail.
