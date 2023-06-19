Preferred CFO Announces Addition of Outsourced Human Resources Services
Preferred CFO looks forward to helping companies streamline their HR processes while reducing costs.SALEM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading outsourced CFO firm, Preferred CFO, will now add Outsourced Human Resources as a service for their clientele. With many companies without sufficient need for a full-time, in-house Human Resources expert, this opens an opportunity for the same level of expertise companies would get from a professional human resources expert, but on a fractional level.
With fractional services, companies only pay an expert for the hours or services needed. This simultaneously elevates the level of expertise a company can afford while reducing in-house costs associated with a full-time hire. This includes hard costs related to office space, equipment, software, and more and associated costs with a full-time salaried employee with benefits.
The new Outsourced Human Resources Services arm of Preferred CFO will include comprehensive HR solutions including payroll, benefits administration, government compliance, employee handbook development, and more. Customized services provided as a full-service HR solution or to augment existing HR teams by helping bridge the gaps between needing help and not being able to justify an additional full-time hire. These services can also provide training, consultation, process development, and more to maximize existing HR teams.
Tom Applegarth, a 30-year veteran in the Human Resources industry, will lead Preferred CFO’s Outsourced Human Resources Services. “I’m excited to work with Preferred CFO to add the new Outsourced Human Resources branch to the company. The company has a vast amount of knowledge and talent, and bringing in human resources expertise further strengthens their already exemplary work while providing a necessary and strategic service to clients.”
We’re thrilled to have Tom Applegarth leading our outsourced HR team. He’s extremely talented in all aspects of human resources and has experience with a wide range of companies and industries,” says Preferred CFO Founder and Managing Partner, Jerry Vance. Vance continued, saying of the new service offering, “The addition of Human Resources to Preferred CFO’s service offerings is a strategic addition to benefit current and future clients. It lends itself well to the services we already provide. Many HR decisions from payroll and benefits to compensation strategy and performance management impact a company’s profitability and financial success, which our Outsourced CFOs specialize in.”
If a company is unsure if outsourced HR services are the right fit for their business, Preferred CFO offers a free consultation to whomever is interested.
About the Company:
Preferred CFO is a high-level fractional, outsourced CFO firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a “forward-looking” strategy, they seek to help organizations implement a higher level of forecasting, budgeting, cash management, and financial strategy. Their main goal is to assist companies in moving the needle by scaling and accelerating growth, optimizing resources, overcoming obstacles, and maximizing shareholder value. Preferred CFO offers many services for clients, including Virtual CFO Services, Strategic Financial Services, Outsourced Human Resources Services, and much more.
