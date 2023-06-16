Hypertension Drug Market: Addressing the Global Epidemic of High Blood Pressure

Hypertension Drug Market1

Hypertension Drug Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Actelion, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson and Johnson, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Lupin.



Hypertension drugs, also known as antihypertensive drugs or blood pressure medications, are medications used to treat high blood pressure, which is a condition characterized by persistently elevated blood pressure levels. These drugs work by reducing the force exerted on the walls of blood vessels, thereby lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications. Hypertension drugs are prescribed based on the severity of the condition, presence of other health conditions, and individual patient factors.



There are several classes of hypertension drugs, each with its own mechanism of action. Some common classes include diuretics, beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), calcium channel blockers, and renin inhibitors. Diuretics promote the excretion of excess salt and water from the body, reducing blood volume and pressure. Beta-blockers block the effects of adrenaline, reducing heart rate and the force of contraction, which lowers blood pressure. ACE inhibitors and ARBs block the effects of a hormone called angiotensin, leading to blood vessel relaxation and decreased blood pressure. Calcium channel blockers relax blood vessels and reduce the workload on the heart. Renin inhibitors target the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system to lower blood pressure. The choice of medication depends on factors such as the patient's overall health, age, and presence of other medical conditions.



Hypertension Drug Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Hypertension Drug research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume.



The segments and sub-section of Hypertension Drug market is shown below:

By Type: Diuretics, Beta Blockers, Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (Ace) Inhibitors, Alpha-beta Blockers, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers, Aldosterone Antagonists, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Alpha Blockers, Central-acting Agents, Vasodilators, Others



By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Actelion, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson and Johnson, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Lupin.



Important years considered in the Hypertension Drug study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Hypertension Drug Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Hypertension Drug Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Hypertension Drug in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Hypertension Drug market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Hypertension Drug market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Hypertension Drug Market

Hypertension Drug Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Hypertension Drug Market by Application/End Users

Hypertension Drug Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Hypertension Drug Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Hypertension Drug Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Hypertension Drug (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Hypertension Drug Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



