HealthCare Appraisers Announces New Partner and Senior Housing Service Line
HealthCare Appraisers has partnered with Frank on a variety of projects, and we know his expertise and work philosophy first-hand”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCare Appraisers, a premier, national healthcare valuation and advisory firm, has named Frank L. Reed, Jr., MAI, as a new partner in the company who will lead the Senior Housing Valuation Service Line. “On behalf of HealthCare Appraisers, we welcome Frank to our team,” said Daryl Johnson, Managing Partner. “As an employee-owned company, we take client service and innovation to the next level, and Frank’s leadership and expertise is an excellent fit to that commitment.” The new service line firmly establishes HealthCare Appraisers as an industry leading valuation firm with comprehensive real estate services.
— Jeff Piehl, MAI, Partner
Reed’s specialized experience consists of valuation and consulting assignments focused in the healthcare
industry, including a variety of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Skilled Nursing valuations for facilities on a national basis. He is also experienced in providing HUD (LEAN) approved appraisals and market studies, and other non‐traditional appraisal formats (Fannie Mae (DUS) & Freddy Mac). “HealthCare Appraisers has partnered with Frank on a variety of projects, and we know his expertise and work philosophy first-hand,” said Jeff Piehl, MAI, Partner, and Real Estate Service Line Leader. “He brings a wealth of insight into this highly-specialized service line, and we are glad to have him on board.”
Earlier in his career, Reed worked for some of the world’s largest financial and advisory firms. He later established his own healthcare-focused firm with a vision to provide professional services comparable and competitive with larger firms while having the flexibility and responsiveness of a small company.
Reed earned a Bachelor of Arts with a Major in Real Estate Finance from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. He is a Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI), a Licensed USCG Master Captain (MMC 453336), and is a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser in ten states.
HealthCare Appraisers is a premier healthcare valuation and consulting services firm recognized for its thought leadership and proven track record. We are 100% employee-owned as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company. This ownership structure motivates unmatched client service and innovation. Experience how we think differently.
