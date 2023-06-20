RED AWARDS HONORS TOP NYC RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS
EINPresswire.com/ -- RED CONNECT the premiere real estate networking event dedicated to connecting, supporting, and promoting individuals and businesses in the real estate industry, held its first Residential Red Awards Gala on June 8, 2023, at the James Nomad Hotel in Manhattan.
The Award Event brought together over 200 of the top real estate developers, owners, prop tech entrepreneurs and investors who were honored as the most significant residential real estate professionals working in the industry today. Significant honorees of the evening included: Roy Abrams, executive chairman, Crescendom, for Emerging Tech Platform of the Year; Mark Moscowitz of ARGO Real Estate LLC, Residential Management Firm of the Year; Sergey Ryback, Ryback Development, Developer of the Year; Joe Williams, a founder of Keller Williams, Lifetime Achievement Award in Brokerage.
Bob Knakal of JLL served as Master of Ceremonies. Bob is an icon in the New York real estate industry and was the former Chairman and co-founder of Massey Knakal Realty Services. Bob joined JLL in September of 2018, and has grown the company substantially in the past five years.
Honorees at the event also included: Adriana Vargas Hernandez, Aqualina Realty; Jessica Markowski, Sehant; David Fernandez, Serhant; Dolly Lenz, Dolly Lenz Real Estate; Milan A. Reyngach, Esq. Reyngach Law P.C.; Shawna Tamayose, APT 212; Cagri Kanver, Watermark Investments; Mathew Hughes, Brown Harris Stevens; Lisa Simonson, Douglas Elliman; Alex Carini, Carini Group; Morris Betesh, Meridian Capital; Shlomi Avdoo, Avdoo & Partners Development; Richie Zav, Diamond Development Group; Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens; and Joe McMillan, DDG.
“ It was a great privilege to bring together this esteemed group of New York City accomplished real estate professionals, and honor them with the awards they richly deserve,” said Selman Yalcin, Founder RED CONNECT.
Alan Segan
Alan Segan
