Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,731 in the last 365 days.

Georgia: wine and food festival in Tbilisi this Saturday, with EU support

This Saturday, on 17 June, the ‘SuperNatural’ Festival of Georgian wine and food will take place at Mtatsminda Park in Tbilisi. The event is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly with the Georgian SuperNatural Group, with financial support from the European Union.

The Festival will gather around a hundred producers of local wine and chacha. The farmers will present their teas, cheeses, hams and other meat products and handmade souvenirs.

The event starts at 4pm. Tickets cost from GEL 30 to GEL 40, and children under 12 are admitted free of charge.

For information on how to get to the festival venue, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Find out more

Press release

Festival page on Facebook

You just read:

Georgia: wine and food festival in Tbilisi this Saturday, with EU support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more