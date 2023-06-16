Georgia: wine and food festival in Tbilisi this Saturday, with EU support

This Saturday, on 17 June, the ‘SuperNatural’ Festival of Georgian wine and food will take place at Mtatsminda Park in Tbilisi. The event is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly with the Georgian SuperNatural Group, with financial support from the European Union.

The Festival will gather around a hundred producers of local wine and chacha. The farmers will present their teas, cheeses, hams and other meat products and handmade souvenirs.

The event starts at 4pm. Tickets cost from GEL 30 to GEL 40, and children under 12 are admitted free of charge.

For information on how to get to the festival venue, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

