Ten social enterprises in Moldova to be created or developed with EU support

The Eastern Europe Foundation, with support from the European Union and Sweden, has provided ten grants totalling €375,000 to establish or develop ten social enterprises in Moldova, including the Transnistrian region. 

The grant certificates were awarded on 13 June.

“The development of social entrepreneurship is very important both for local communities and for the economy as a whole,” said Janis Mažeiks, European Union Ambassador to Moldova, at the award ceremony. “We are delighted that through these grants we will be able to provide support in a wide range of areas, from the production of ice cream and toys to the development of digital literacy services or physiotherapy, which will certainly contribute to improving the quality of life at the local level”

Social enterprises must be set up or developed within 18 months of receiving the grant.

The grants were awarded within the EU co-funded project ‘Harnessing the potential of civil society to promote and develop social entrepreneurship in the Republic of Moldova’. The project offers a capacity building programme, particularly in business and financial management, for both social enterprises and regional social business centres. It also helps NGOs to include disadvantaged people (youth, people with special needs, immigrants, Roma, older people, etc.) in the labour market.

