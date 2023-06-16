EU4Culture launches call for mobility grants for artists and cultural professionals residing outside capitals

The EU-funded EU4Culture project has launched its fourth call for mobility grants, targeting artists and cultural professionals living outside the capital cities of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova.

The call aims to promote intercultural dialogue and knowledge exchange among cultural professionals. It will support a wide range of activities, including internships, study visits, conferences, professional development, and other initiatives carried out in another country.

Artists and cultural professionals aged 18 and above, from all cultural and creative sectors, who are based in non-capital cities or rural areas of these countries are eligible to apply.

The call offers four types of mobilities:

Short-term mobilities (5-10 calendar days) – up to €1,500

Medium-term mobilities (up to 5 weeks) – up to €3,500

Long-term mobilities (up to 12 weeks) – up to €5,000

Virtual Mobilities (online participation) – up to €1,000

Selected mobility projects can be implemented between 15 November 2023 and 31 August 2024 in the EU member states, EU partner countries and other European countries.

To apply for the EU4Culture Mobility grants, applicants must submit an action plan and budget for their proposed international mobility through the Goethe Application Portal (GAP).

The deadline for applications is 25 September 2023, at 15:00 (CET).

EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the culture and creative sector with a special focus on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership countries. The project is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, Danish Cultural Institute and Institut Français de Géorgie. Since its inception, EU4Culture has launched three mobility grant calls, supporting the mobility projects of 274 individuals.

Interested individuals can register in advance to attend the info sessions on EU4Culture Mobility Grants.

Find out more:

EU4Culture Mobility Call Guidelines: