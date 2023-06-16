State Senator Jay Costa Reacts to Robert Bowers Verdict

Pittsburgh, PA – June 16, 2023 − Today, a jury found Robert Bowers guilty of 63 charges related to the deadliest antisemitic attack in recent history, which left eleven Jewish worshippers dead in Squirrel Hill.

State Senator Jay Costa, whose senatorial district includes Squirrel Hill, releases the following statement in response:

“Today’s guilty verdict marks the beginning of delivering justice for this terrible tragedy, but not the end. Our Jewish friends and neighbors will spend decades to come healing from this attack and mourning the loss of the community members whose lives were lost. While we now have a guilty verdict, we must also continue fighting to end the hatred and secure safe, welcoming spaces for all of us, no matter how we pray or worship.”

