Evolving Solutions Recognized as a 2023 Minnesota Top Workplace
HAMEL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolving Solutions has been named a 2023 Top Workplace in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The company ranked #6 of Top Minnesota Workplaces in our category. A complete list of those selected is available at startribune.com/mn-top-workplaces.
“We are proud to once again be part of this elite list of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces,” said Jaime Gmach, chief executive officer, Evolving Solutions. “I believe this ranking reflects our strong culture and values. The quality people we hire, develop, and support drive our successes and they are the reason we are able to deliver superior value to our clients.”
Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from 124,719 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.
The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.
“Each and every day, we strive to make Evolving Solutions a great place to work,” said Bo Gebbie, president, Evolving Solutions. “Ranking on the Top Workplaces list is humbling because it is our employees who placed us on this list, and it challenges us to continue to find ways to enhance our workplace.”
Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”
Evolving Solutions helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world.
Learn more about Evolving Solutions – and how to join one of Minnesota’s top workplaces – at www.evolvingsol.com.
###
Kelly Hirner
“We are proud to once again be part of this elite list of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces,” said Jaime Gmach, chief executive officer, Evolving Solutions. “I believe this ranking reflects our strong culture and values. The quality people we hire, develop, and support drive our successes and they are the reason we are able to deliver superior value to our clients.”
Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from 124,719 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.
The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.
“Each and every day, we strive to make Evolving Solutions a great place to work,” said Bo Gebbie, president, Evolving Solutions. “Ranking on the Top Workplaces list is humbling because it is our employees who placed us on this list, and it challenges us to continue to find ways to enhance our workplace.”
Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”
Evolving Solutions helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world.
Learn more about Evolving Solutions – and how to join one of Minnesota’s top workplaces – at www.evolvingsol.com.
###
Kelly Hirner
Evolving Solutions
kelly.hirner@evolvingsol.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn