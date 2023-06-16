The Brand Agency’s All-Female Team Earns Multiple Industry Awards and Honorable Designations in Record Time

The firm celebrates achievements from PR Daily, Provoke Media and American Business Awards, adding to the agency’s ever-expanding list of coveted award titles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, The Brand Agency is thrilled to announce the celebration of three separate award achievements for its all-female team. After eight years of exceptional dedication and tireless effort, the minority-certified agency has been awarded with prestigious awards and shortlist designations, while amassing a client roster of some of the most prestigious brands in the world, further solidifying their position as a top player within the public relations industry landscape.

The Brand Agency received the thrilling news that Provoke Media’s SABRE Awards North America had named the agency as a finalist within the PR Citizenship category, resulting from the agency’s pro-bono work with philanthropic organization, Spend With Ukraine. The Brand Agency’s dedication to social responsibility and global impact has been duly acknowledged, leveraging the power of their media relationships and demonstrating the power for positive impact of the public relations industry.

Premier business awards program within the United States announced another win for The Brand Agency in the 21st annual American Business Awards, earning a Silver Stevie and title of Public Relations Agency of the Year for their devoted work, experience and workplace values. Close to 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted to this year’s American Business Awards. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes as well as the people behind them, their Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Most recently, the team at The Brand Agency celebrated the recent designation of Top Agency by marquee industry trade Ragan’s PR Daily this week, in addition to securing Campaign of the Year for the agency’s work with Sports Illustrated’s The Party during Super Bowl LVI weekend and pro-bono partnership with Spend With Ukraine. The agency team attended the celebratory luncheon at the iconic Yale Club in New York City, commemorating this honor alongside fellow industry leaders.

“Receiving these remarkable designations and achievements in the span of a few short days reaffirms to our team that hard work always pays off,” says CEO and Founder of The Brand Agency Priscila Martinez. “Our young agency is standing next to industry veterans and publicly traded titans. We are beyond honored to have our work recognized amongst this group of peers and to have the industry take note of our unwavering dedication to our clients.”

These recent achievements serve as a resounding affirmation and poignant reminder that The Brand Agency’s efforts are being recognized both throughout the industry, and globally. Other awards and accolades received by The Brand Agency include Inc.’s Best in Business for Communications, Inc.’s Best Workplaces, PRNEWS’ Agency Elite Top 100, Best PR Firms in Los Angeles and New York by Expertise and many more. The agency team looks forward to driving success for their clients while remaining ahead of the industry curve.

ABOUT THE BRAND AGENCY

The Brand Agency is an award-winning, full-service creative communications and public relations firm. The minority-certified, all-female team has serviced top global companies including LVMH, Amazon, Disney and Motorola. The firm's teams specialize in events, traditional media outreach, influencer relations, executive visibility and corporate communications. The Brand Agency is part of an agency network that includes Vicaria Multicultural and 1795 Communications.