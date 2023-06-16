B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN TEXAS
Bo Underwood Joins as Partner in Fort Worth, Texas
I am honored and delighted to join B2B CFO as a partner in helping business owners build their financial strength, achieve their goals, and improve their lives.””FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Bo Underwood has joined as Partner. He is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Bo is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was President and CEO of Howell Instruments, Inc where he grew revenue and profitability by developing innovative data acquisition systems for the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers. He transformed a business by strengthening the balance sheet, streamlining business processes, controlling costs, and building cash. He also helped grow an employee-owned company, producing 19% CAGR over 14 years.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Bo Underwood has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished, and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Bo, “I am honored and delighted to join B2B CFO as a partner in helping business owners build their financial strength, achieve their goals, and improve their lives.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Bo, visit b2bcfo.com/bo-underwood.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
