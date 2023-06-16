Republic License Office Makes Strong Commitment to Improving Customer Service in Greene County

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is pleased to announce the Republic License Office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge. Department Director Wayne Wallingford stated, “Our goal is to improve the customer service experience at Missouri license offices by providing more accurate and timely transactions in a courteous and friendly manner.”

The Customer Service Commitment pledge is one way the DOR works with Missouri’s local license offices to improve accuracy, reduce wait times, and make obtaining and renewing licenses more pleasant. “In taking this pledge, we are committed to providing our community with a higher level of customer service while maintaining the professionalism to enhance the overall DMV experience,” said Republic License Office Manager Bridgette Holmes.

Each license office that takes the pledge will post a sign that demonstrates a commitment to the following:

Processing each transaction accurately;

Treating each customer courteously; and

Respecting each customer’s time.



Since the pandemic, the DOR has done everything possible to enhance online and mail-in options, while also ensuring customers can reach out and get the help they need from the local license offices in their communities. Director Wallingford added, “We want to ensure all our citizens are treated professionally and get the help they need when obtaining their transactions online, through the mail, or in-person at a local office.”

To receive assistance from the Republic office for any motor vehicle and driver licensing need, a citizen can call or visit the office at:

243 US Highway 60 West

Republic, MO 65738

Phone: (417) 732-7557

Fax: (417) 732-5358

Text: (417) 860-2481

The following phone and online services are also available:

Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA , a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions. Renew by Phone — (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew license plates. Residents of participating counties – those that agree to share personal property tax information with the Department of Revenue – have access to this easy option. Check here to see the list of participating counties.

Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Customers may inquire online to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

