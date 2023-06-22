INVESTOR ALERT: Gilbert Russell Conrad Customers - KlaymanToskes Has Recovery Options
KlaymanToskes Seeks $5M Recovery for Customer of Gilbert ConradNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes encourages former and current customers of broker Gilbert Russell Conrad who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 23-00927) against Cetera Advisors and broker Gilbert Russell Conrad (CRD# 2746778) in connection with his recommendation of unsuitable, illiquid, and speculative Alternative Investments. The customer is an 82-year-old widow seeking up to $5 million in loss recovery.
Gilbert Conrad allegedly concentrated the customer’s funds in various private placement investments that were high-risk and lacked liquidity, against the customer’s needs and best interest. Additionally, Conrad misrepresented the risks associated with the Alternative Investments to the customer. The Alternative Investments recommended by Conrad include the following:
- American Realty Capital REIT (Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc.)
- Bluerock Real Estate
- DT Group
- Daymark Realty
- Texas Energy Holdings
- Lightstone Value Plus REIT
- Apartment Trust of America REIT
- Wells Real Estate REIT II
Conrad was previously licensed as a broker with J.P. Turner, which was later acquired by Cetera Advisors. He was then licensed with Summit Brokerage Services, Independent Financial Group, and Arkadios Capital. Conrad is currently registered as a broker with Coastal Equities, Inc. in Lewiston, NY.
Customers of Gilbert Russell Conrad who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss legal options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence Klayman
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com