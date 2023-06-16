TDEC Announces Nearly $300 Million in Additional Water Infrastructure Investments

Collaborative Grants

Town of Arlington, $2,471,640

The Town of Arlington, in collaboration with Shelby County, will use ARP funds to address critical needs in their State Director's Order. Projects include improvements to Arlington's Wastewater Treatment Plant and installing fine bubble diffusers, the removal of jet aeration, and improvements to existing sequencing batch reactors (SBR).

Bedford County, $4,045,328

Bedford County, in collaboration with Bedford County Utility District, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and modernize their drinking water infrastructure. Projects include upgrades to their Water Treatment Plant by adding a 2-million-gallons-per-day (MGD) filtration system to increase capacity and continue providing safe, reliable drinking water in northern Bedford County.

Town of Big Sandy, $1,202,305

The Town of Big Sandy, in collaboration with Benton County, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address aging infrastructure. Projects include the repair and replacement of deficient sewer lines and manholes identified through physical inspection, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) and smoke testing.

Bledsoe County, $2,119,000

Bledsoe County, in collaboration with Van Buren County, the City of Dayton, the Northwest Utility District, and the Fall Creek Falls Utility District, will use ARP funds to reduce water loss in the county. Projects include the relocation of water mains in the City of Dayton, construction of a new 300,000-gallon water tank with the Northwest Utility District, and repairs to Fall Creek Falls Utility District Water Treatment Plant.

Blount County, $7,249,412

Blount County, in collaboration with the South Blount County Utility District, the City of Friendsville, and the Knox Chapman Utility District, will use ARP funds to improve infrastructure, increase water supply resilience, and eliminate susceptibility to source water contamination. Projects include water line, water main, and sewer line extensions, and the installation of new water meters and a new water booster station.

Town of Collierville, $2,413,620

The Town of Collierville, in collaboration with Shelby County, will use ARP funds to reduce infiltration and inflow (I/I) and modernize their wastewater treatment plant. Projects include the repair and re-establishment of the Shelton Road Wastewater Plant outfall structure; engineering, planning, inspection, and rehabilitation of sewer lines and manholes; and the replacement and rehabilitation of oxidation ditch rotors.

DeKalb County, $700,000

Dekalb County, in collaboration with the Baxter Utility District, will use ARP funds to modernize aging infrastructure and reduce water loss. The county will replace approximately 12,150 linear feet of existing water line, which will improve operations in the City of Baxter's water system and reduce leak responses.

City of Etowah, $1,977,313

The City of Etowah, in collaboration with McMinn County and the Etowah Utilities Board, will leverage ARP and State Revolving Fund (SRF) dollars to address critical needs and non-compliance, and develop an Asset Management Plan. Etowah's projects include improvements to the existing pump station in order to reduce wastewater overflows in the system and address plant capacity issues.

Fentress County, $5,259,726

Fentress County, in collaboration with Fentress County Utility District, the City of Jamestown, and the City of Allardt, will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs. Projects include raw water intake rehabilitation, new water line installation to replace aged, leaky water lines, construction of a new water booster station, replacement of an existing aged booster station, and rehabilitation of three water storage tanks in the City of Allardt.

Franklin County, $3,737,963

Franklin County, in collaboration with the Belvidere Rural Utility District, the Center Grove - Winchester Springs Utility District, and the Sewanee Utility District, will use ARP funds to create comprehensive Asset Management Plans and modernize, improve, and strengthen water infrastructure in the county. Projects include the implementation of well-performing asset management programs, the replacement of lead service lines, and water loss reduction efforts.

Giles County, $2,739,891

Giles County, in collaboration with the utility districts of Fairview, Minor Hill, South Giles, and Tarpley Shop, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. These communities intend to modernize, improve, and strengthen their drinking water systems through the installation and renovation of water meters and the replacement of over 12,000 linear feet of water lines.

City of Gleason, $1,384,057

The City of Gleason, in collaboration with Weakley County, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan, reduce water loss, and rehabilitate infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of 670 existing water meters with new advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) meters, and cleaning and CCTV of sanitary sewer system lines.

Henry County – $4,270,000

Henry County, in collaboration with the Paris Utility Authority, the Northeast Henry Utility District, the Northwest Henry Utility District, and the Springville Utility District, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan, reduce water loss, and improve access to clean drinking water. Projects include system upgrades to aging infrastructure and GIS mapping to identify problem areas and possible extensions to service new customers.

Hickman County, $225,000

Hickman County, in collaboration with the Bon Aqua-Lyles Utility District, will use ARP funds to modernize, improve, and strengthen water infrastructure in the county by creating a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and implementing a well-performing asset management program. Projects include looping water lines, replacing smaller diameter water lines, and elimination of dead-end lines in order to improve water system resiliency and reduce water loss.

City of Knoxville, $20,041,514

The City of Knoxville, in collaboration with Knoxville Utilities Board, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. Projects include the replacement of water lines, the stabilization of a streambank, and the installation of a stormwater conveyance system.

Lake County, $327,000

Lake County, in collaboration with the Reelfoot Water Association, will use ARP funds for a wastewater rehabilitation project to reduce infiltration and inflow. Projects address repairs and defects identified through a previously completed sewer study.

Marion County, $1,708,249

Marion County, in collaboration with the Town of Jasper, the Town of Kimball, and the City of South Pittsburg, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and replace aging infrastructure. Projects include connecting water lines across the county through the installation of a new 12-inch water transmission line. The new water line connections will reduce breaks and leaks and control water loss if a major break or incident with the existing line were to occur.

Maury County, $3,377,420

Maury County, in collaboration with the City of Mt. Pleasant and the Maury County Water System, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in their drinking water systems. The communities will use the ARP funds to replace 11,000 linear feet of faulty water lines, improve spring sites, and replace meters in order to increase capacity and improve system resiliency.

Montgomery County, $5,441,392

Montgomery County, in collaboration with the Cunningham Utility District, Woodlawn Utility District, East Montgomery, and Cumberland Heights, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the installation of approximately 14,000 linear feet of new water line, replacement of asbestos cement water lines, and the development of a new water treatment plant.

City of Niota, $1,450,828

The City of Niota, in collaboration with McMinn County, will use ARP funds to improve their drinking water and wastewater systems. Wastewater projects include the replacement of four Wastewater Treatment Plant aerators, and the drinking water projects include the replacement of a 70-year-old water tank and its associated lines.

City of Norris, $940,139

The City of Norris, in collaboration with Anderson County, will leverage ARP and SRF funds to complete an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include corrective actions to ensure compliance, infiltration and inflow reduction, and service enhancements to small, underserved, or disadvantaged communities in the city.

Obion County, $3,898,010

Obion County, in collaboration with the Elbridge Water Association, Hornbeak Utility District, Reelfoot Lake Regional and Planning Utility District, and Reelfoot Water Association, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and aging infrastructure. Projects aim to improve the county's water distribution system, development of a system-wide water model to identify rehabilitation needs, water meter replacements and metering, the installation of new automated residential zone meters, new service pumps and aerators, and the relocation of the primary booster station to increase system capacity.

Town of Ridgely, $1,757,555

The Town of Ridgely, in collaboration with Lake County, will use ARP funds to complete an Asset Management Plan and address violations identified in a State Director's Order. Projects focus on sewer system repairs including the repair and replacement of aged wastewater lines and manholes. Improvements will reduce significant infiltration and inflow and eliminate sanitary sewer overflows.

Robertson County, $3,573,428

Robertson County, in collaboration with the City of Springfield Utilities, the West Robertson Water Authority, White House Utility District, and Adenus Utilities, will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include equipment updates and eliminating dead-end lines in West Robertson Water Authority's water system, equipment purchases to increase capacity for White House Utility District, and upgrades to the City of Springfield's aging wastewater treatment plant.

Town of Sharon, $1,298,563

The Town of Sharon, in collaboration with Weakley County, will use ARP funds develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include the replacement of existing meters and meter boxes, replacement and rehabilitation of existing valves, the installation of a new sewer lift pumping station, and manhole repairs. Sharon will replace 550 existing meters with new automatic meter reading (AMR) meters and 85 existing gate valves. The installation of new gate valves will allow the city to turn the flow of waterlines and water services on and off effectively when performing repairs, maintenance, or connecting new lines.

Stewart County, $2,880,277

Stewart County, in collaboration with the town of Dover, North Stewart Utility District, and West Stewart Utility District, will use ARP funds to conduct an initial condition assessment and modernize their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Projects include the installation of approximately 1,700 AMI water meters, two new 200 gallons per minute pumps at the Trace Pump Station, an AMR drive-by system at the West Stewart Utility District, and flocculation and sedimentation basins at the North Stewart water treatment plant. The county will also rework station piping at the Trace Pump Station.

Tipton County, $8,845,865

Tipton County, in collaboration with the City of Munford, the Town of Atoka, the Town of Brighton, and the Town of Mason, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects will reduce infiltration and inflow, lagoon expansion, and significant non-compliance for wastewater systems. Drinking water systems projects include a water well study and repairs, booster station improvements, and lift station replacement.

Town of Vonore, $1,296,774

The Town of Vonore, in collaboration with Monroe County, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Vonore will replace approximately 2,113 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer with 10-inch gravity sewer in order to reduce infiltration and inflow in the wastewater system.

Williamson County, $5,632,193

Williamson County, in collaboration with the City of Brentwood, Harpeth Wastewater Cooperative, H.B.&T.S. Utility District, Milcrofton Utility District, Mallory Valley Utility District, and Nolensville College Grove Utility District, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. Projects include the purchase of emergency generators and a portable sewer bypass pump, electrical site improvements, and the removal and replacement of existing water storage tanks.

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Adamsville, $2,586,083

The City of Adamsville will use ARP funds to address critical needs and complete Asset Management Plans for the drinking water and wastewater systems. The City of Adamsville will investigate potential water supply locations, replace old cast iron pipe, replace lift station equipment, and replace all water meters with automated water meters.

City of Alcoa, $1,538,078

The City of Alcoa will use ARP funds to address critical needs and maximize efficiency at its regional wastewater treatment plant. Project activities include undergoing renovations to the sludge thickening procedure areas and adding a UV treatment process to move away from chlorine. This project will allow the plant to be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Town of Alexandria, $674,931

The Town of Alexandria will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include the replacement of aged meters with new reading meter heads, the replacement of an aging booster pump station with new pumps and upgrades to the electrical system, a new back-up generator for the pumping station, and the replacement of an aging can-type sewer lift station with new grinder pumps.

Anderson County, $3,795,149

Anderson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the Anderson County Water Authority's wastewater system. Projects include the installation of a new water storage tank and a new water treatment plant pump. The county will also rehabilitate the Park Road Booster Pump Station and replace galvanized and asbestos cement water lines.

City of Ardmore, $2,269,128

The city of Ardmore will use ARP funds to address critical needs and develop an Asset Management Plan to determine the life of aging water and wastewater infrastructure, ensure all assets are efficient and productive, and provide vital information to make sound investments for the future. Ardmore will address critical needs by reducing infiltration and inflow in the primary gravity collection line and the main gravity collect line, repairing the lines, and addressing overflow challenges.

Town of Ashland City, $955,082

The Town of Ashland City will use ARP funds to replace all supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and complete a GIS map their water system. Replacements include the main SCADA receiver and control system at Wastewater Treatment Plan, the raw water intake, the telemetry system, four booster station telemetry systems, five storage tank telemetry systems, and a combined storage tank and booster station telemetry system.

City of Athens, $2,371,902

The City of Athens will use ARP funds to maintain the city's municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) permit and address critical needs. Projects include the purchase of an asset management platform for the MS4 network, the completion of a stormwater master plan, and an MS4 utility feasibility study for adoption. The city will also engage in grey and green improvements to the primary MS4 drainage line in order to reduce sedimentation.

City of Bartlett, $3,412,917

The City of Bartlett will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs in order to reduce sanitary sewer overflows. Projects focus on the modernization of sewer system components and include by-pass pumping, point repairs, the replacement of four pumping lift stations, collection line rehabilitation, and the repair of approximately 120 manholes.

Town of Baxter, $2,022,955

The Town Baxter will leverage ARP, Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to addressing on-going wastewater needs. Projects include the replacement of a small section of the main interceptor sewer line in order to reduce significant infiltration and inflow and the rehabilitation of existing gravity sewers. Baxter has approximately 72,000 feet of existing gravity sewer and rehabilitation efforts will focus on priority areas identified after CCTV inspection.

City of Bells, $780,834

The City of Bells will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan for a more sustainable drinking water and wastewater system. Projects include the replacement of approximately 5,200 linear feet of water line, the design of a new aeration system, and the purchase of six aerators. Bells will also conduct system mapping and develop an asset inventory.

City of Bethel Springs, $620,909

The City of Bethel Springs will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in its drinking water system. Projects include the development of a Water Loss Control Plan and an essential Water System Resiliency Plan, and the replacement of approximately 2,500 linear feet of water lines.

City of Blaine, $1,000,000

The City of Blaine will use ARP funds to expand the existing wastewater treatment drip irrigation field to accommodate additional flow from the growing population and commercial development. The improvements consist of a drip dispersal system, drip zone equipment, dosing pumps, piping and valves, as well as instrument and electrical improvements.

City of Bristol, $3,692,523

The City of Bristol will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and modernize aged infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of a raw water intake motor control center, improvements to the Shelby Street Water Booster Station, and 11W Area Water System improvements including water booster station replacement and the installation of new water lines that serve the station. Improvements to the 11W Area Water System will be completed with Sullivan County.

Town of Bruceton, $910,480

The Town of Bruceton will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and reduce water loss in the town. Projects include the purchase and installation of automated water meters system-wide and the replacement of three aged service pumps in Bruceton’s Water Treatment Plant. Bruceton will also upgrade the operational system of the drinking water plant with chlorine and turbidity monitors, digital controls, and a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system connected to the two elevated water tanks.

City of Church Hill, $1,698,582

The City of Church Hill will use ARP funds to address critical asset management and sewer system needs. Projects include various upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and system including a new computer system, rotor reworking, plug valve installation, and manhole rehabilitation. Three of the main sewer pump stations will also be upgraded or replaced and a backup pump will be added to an additional station.

Clay County, $1,138,150

Clay County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize aged facilities in order to reduce water loss in the county. Projects include the replacement of approximately two-thirds of aged service lines in the Northwest Clay Utility District with new service lines. Clay County will also install approximately 550 linear feet of 6-inch water main and a new meter vault near the state line which will allow each utility to transfer water as needed and better serve their respective customers in a water emergency.

City of Clifton, $1,874,991

The City of Clifton will use ARP funds to construct a 1.5 MGD water treatment plant, utilizing flash mix, flocculation, and sedimentation basins for pre-treatment. This project will also include the construction of a new raw water intake to address the hydraulic deficiencies and inaccessibility of the existing intake. The proposed raw water intake will require a new raw water line of approximately 2,500 linear feet to convey the raw water to the proposed water treatment plant site.

City of Clinton, $1,846,039

The City of Clinton will use ARP funds to address critical needs through the replacement and rehabilitation of water and sewer infrastructure in the city. Projects include the replacement and upsizing of approximately 3,850 linear feet of water line, sewer rehabilitation of approximately 2,660 linear feet of line, and manhole replacement. Clinton’s projects will mitigate water loss, increase hydraulic capacity, improve fire protection, and mitigate excessive infiltration and inflow.

Coffee County, $3,412,500

Coffee County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include the construction of a 500,000-gallon water tank within the Beech Grove community of Coffee County and the replacement of an aged 200,000-gallon elevated water tank. Coffee County will also improve its wastewater treatment plant through tree removal, drip line replacement, and drip area vegetation improvements. The county will provide a state-of-the-art control panel and control system updates that will assist in reducing the occurrence of effluent violations.

City of Collegedale, $1,403,121

The City of Collegedale will use ARP funds to modernize an aged pump station and develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan. The pump station modernization project will consist of a thorough and complete analysis and assessment of current conditions and a recommendation and design of new system components. The Asset Management Plan will be created on a Geographic Information System (GIS) based platform, and a comprehensive system base map will be developed by digitizing existing paper maps.

Town of Collierville, $503,137

The Town of Collierville will use ARP funds to rehabilitate or replace aging pump stations to reduce future sanitary sewer overflows due to sewer pump station failures. Improvements to pump stations will decrease manhours related to emergency maintenance activities for failing pump stations, allowing for reutilization of personnel towards preventative maintenance activities such as sewer inspection, cleaning, and other related tasks.

City of Copperhill, $624,579

The City of Copperhill will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address areas of significant non-compliance. Projects include the replacement of pumps, motors, panelboards, sewage grinders, electrical, and sump pump and float controls, as well as piping and valving.

Cumberland County – $5,680,518

Cumberland County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and complete 12 projects from four utility districts which address drinking water needs from every geographic region of the county. Projects include the replacement of asbestos cement water lines, water line instillation, rehabilitation, and extensions, standpipe constructions, and water tank rehabilitation.

Town of Cumberland Gap, $593,764

The Town of Cumberland Gap will use ARP funds to address critical needs. Projects include stormwater management planning, investigation of the sewer system for excessive infiltration and inflow, and the replacement of sewer lines.

Town of Dandridge, $1,124,800

The Town of Dandridge will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects focus on modernizing aged sewer system components and include the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 4,300 linear feet of sewer line and eighteen sewer manholes.

Town of Decaturville, $1,388,535

The Town of Decaturville will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs, including aging infrastructure. Projects include approximately 1,260 linear feet of water main replacements, the installation of valves in the existing water mains, pipe replacements, and rehabilitation of the town’s existing sewer treatment plant.

City of Decherd, $804,760

The City of Decherd will use ARP funds to modernize, improve, and strengthen water infrastructure in Decherd. Project goals are to reduce water loss and modernize aging infrastructure through the repair and replacement of outdated, failing pipes.

Town of Dresden, $1,604,005

The Town of Dresden will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address infiltration and inflow. Projects include a comprehensive sewer system study of approximately 50,000 linear feet of sewer system lines, sewer system rehabilitation, smoke testing, cleaning, and manhole inspections.

City of Dyer, $952,163

The City of Dyer will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs through improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. Projects include the addition of a mechanical biosolids press to enhance and stabilize facility operations, investigation of the collection system with smoke testing and CCTV inspection, and line and manhole rehabilitation to reduce infiltration and inflow.

Dyer County, $1,682,004 |

Dyer County will use ARP funds to reduce water loss by replacing 147 water service lines and reconnecting them to an existing, newer 8-inch water main. The older water mains will be retired in place using cut and cap methods. The county will replace approximately 14,300 linear feet of existing waterline and install two pressure release valves in the primary system.

Town of Englewood, $1,552,396

The Town of Englewood will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and reduce infiltration and inflow as well as excessive flows at the wastewater treatment plant during rainfall events. Projects include the rehabilitation of 35 manholes and 400 linear feet sewer lines. Englewood will also replace the Connor Road Pump Station and replace 800 linear feet of gravity sewer and rehabilitate 17 additional manholes.

City of Erin, $1,900,980

The City of Erin will use ARP funds to develop sewer and water Asset Management Plans and address drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include upgrading approximately 15,000 linear feet of transmission lines in the water distribution line with large diameter ductile iron line as well as service line repairs and a system-wide acoustic leak survey to localize and pinpoint existing leaks for immediate repair. After the initial leak survey, the city will work on the development of a water loss control program.

City of Forest Hills, $743,882

The City of Forest Hills will use ARP funds to develop a stormwater infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan and address critical stormwater needs. Forest Hills will collect stormwater asset management data, develop a database, update the city’s stormwater management program, and develop a city-wide stormwater basin master plan. Additionally, data collected as part of the stormwater asset management project will include GPS data that will be used to develop drainage basin area maps.

Town of Graysville, $731,440

The City of Graysville will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize aged water infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of 6-inch water lines along State Highway 303 in order to improve the city’s drinking water system through reducing continual breaks, water loss, and maintenance costs.

Hamblen County, $5,134,952

Hamblen County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Hamblen County's drinking water and stormwater system improvements include GIS mapping and inventory and condition assessments. Projects will provide water to distressed areas, replace and add water lines to existing systems, and repair retention pond overflow.

Hardeman County, $545,454

Hardeman County will use ARP funds to address critical needs including water loss and aging infrastructure in the Grand Valley Lakes community. The county will install a new AMR smart meter system and 296 smart meters. Additional projects include new data collectors, new software, billing integration filing, and meter training.

City of Harrogate, $953,092

The City of Harrogate will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Harrogate will identify excessive infiltration and inflow points within the system through flow monitoring, dye testing, and smoke testing. Based on the results of the investigations, the city will replace and rehabilitate approximately 7,500 linear feet of line.

City of Henderson, $4,001,247

The City of Henderson will use ARP funds to address significant non-compliance identified in their State Director's Order and modernize aged water and wastewater infrastructure. Projects include the installation of screening facilities at the headworks of three facultative lagoons to remove any floatable items that may impair the treatment ability and assist in the operation of the lagoons. Henderson will also remove or dredge the east lagoon and the first cell in the south lagoon.

City of Hendersonville, $4,423,608

The City of Hendersonville will use ARP funds to update its current asset management GIS map and address stormwater needs. Projects include the replacement of existing undersized culverts, culvert analysis, and the installation of a stormwater system.

Houston County – $294,100

Houston County will use ARP funds to modernize sewer lines and mitigate ongoing sewer issues in Houston County. Projects include the replacement of 2-inch lines with 4-inch lines to prevent sanitary sewer overflows as well as the installation of air release valves and boxes and pavement replacement.

City of Humboldt, $1,929,349

The City of Humboldt will use ARP funds to reduce infiltration and inflow in the collection system as well as modernize the sewer collection system. This will protect the sewers and manholes from hydrogen sulfide and reduce infiltration and inflow into the system by using cured-in-place pipe and coating the manholes with a multi-layer polymer system.

Town of Huntland, $640,590

The town of Huntland will use ARP funds to modernize, improve and strengthen water infrastructure, develop an Asset Management Plan, implement a well-performing asset management program, reduce water loss, modernize aging infrastructure, and expand services. One key project will provide service connections to a new grocery store for the community, increasing access to food for many community members.

City of Jackson, $9,327,640

The City of Jackson will use ARP funds to address critical stormwater needs and significant non-compliance through a citywide assessment of its stormwater infrastructure. The assessment will be completed for each watershed within the city limits and includes the following projects: survey and geodatabase development of stormwater utility infrastructure, conditions assessment of existing stormwater infrastructure, existing conditions stream assessments, existing conditions stormwater modeling, future conditions stormwater modeling, alternatives analysis for recommended improvements, public involvement, and development of a stormwater master plan report with a capital projects list.

City of Jefferson City, $1,798,336

The City of Jefferson City will use ARP funds to update its Asset Management Plan and address significant non-compliance. Projects include an inventory and condition assessment, development of a planned operations and maintenance work-order system, and capital improvement plan. Jefferson City will also conduct smoke testing, inspect lines via CCTV, and update aged wastewater lines through line and manhole replacement and point repairs.

Jefferson County, $3,124,476

Jefferson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include the repair and replacement of approximately 30,000 linear feet of aged water lines and water line extensions throughout the county. Jefferson County's water system improvements will benefit four county utility districts: Alpha-Talbot, New Market, Witt, and Shady Grove.

City of Jellico, $2,500,703

The City of Jellico will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and improve the city’s water treatment plant. Projects include the installation of raw water intake pumps and piping to the treatment plant, the installation of new blowers, repairs to the existing concrete sedimentation basins, and replacement of all existing electrical equipment. A booster station and line to the improved plant will also be installed.

Town of Kingston Springs, $701,132

The Town of Kingston Springs will use ARP funds to address critical wastewater system needs. Projects include the installation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and flow meters on 12 pump stations to identify areas of infiltration and inflow. The town will then use the information collected to address priority locations and begin GIS sewer mapping and infiltration and inflow remediation of approximately 116,000 linear feet of line. Additional projects include manhole inspection, cleanout inspection, lateral inspection, septic tank inspection, and overall system mapping.

City of Lafayette, $2,190,148

The City of Lafayette will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and a variety of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects, including extending safe potable drinking water to residents. Projects include the replacement of leaking storm sewer system components and approximately 900 linear feet of the current failing wastewater collection system. Lafayette will also continue to complete a standardized pipeline condition assessment program including televised inspections, smoke tests, lift station pump runtime data analysis, visual inspections during and following rain events, and data collected from strategically placed flow monitors.

City of LaFollette, $4,494,167

The City of LaFollette will use ARP funds to reduce water loss and address the city's longstanding stormwater management needs. Projects include water line replacements and investigation and improvements along the stormwater system, consisting of CCTV and a stormwater management study. Based on the findings, the city anticipates the repair and rehabilitation of existing sewer lines, structure gate replacements, and point repairs.

City of Lakesite, $677,865

The City of Lakesite will use ARP funds to make improvements to the community's stormwater system. Lakesite's stormwater project includes the reconstruction of a culvert to address water quality issues and protect the water quality of a local tributary.

City of Lenoir City, $1,595,024

The City of Lenoir City will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address water loss in the city. Projects include the replacement of approximately 14,100 linear feet of waterline and a Sewer System Evaluation Study (SSES) in order to reduce unwanted flows and identify areas of infiltration and inflow. The SSES will also include CCTV of suspect sewer mains and flow monitoring.

City of Lexington, $4,474,049

The City of Lexington will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs, including aging infrastructure. Projects include upgrades and replacement of equipment to combat water loss, leak detection, and water main installation to provide interconnection between systems. The city will also address excessive infiltration and inflow through the installation of a screens at pumping stations.

Lincoln County, $4,570,687

Lincoln County will use ARP funds to develop several Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. Projects include GIS mapping, an inventory and condition assessment, the installation of modern IT infrastructure, and the construction of new water transmission lines.

Town of Livingston, $1,650,168

The Town of Livingston will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize its drinking water infrastructure. Projects include upgrades to existing meters and the installation of additional meters in order to reduce water loss, and renovations of the town’s raw water intake system including the installation of a new pump.

Loudon County, $4,018,541

Loudon County will use ARP funds to address to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the installation of a new pressure sewer system, the construction of a main wastewater pump station, and the installation of a new wastewater storage tank.

Macon County, $2,865,641

Macon County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water needs. Projects include GIS mapping, the installation of over 50,000 linear feet of water line throughout the county, and water line extensions in order to provide potable drinking water to residents.

Madison County, $5,232,211

Madison County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan as well as address failing stormwater infrastructure and deficiencies in the municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) program. The county’s projects will replace failing stormwater infrastructure and improve water quality. The objective of the MS4 project is to address all deficiencies currently identified during the Madison County MS4 audit.

City of Maryville, $2,978,227

The City of Maryville, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the construction of a new storage tank that will prevent microbiological contaminants from entering the public water system, equalize water demands, reduce pressure fluctuations in the distribution system, and provide reserves in the event of power outages and droughts. Maryville will also replace and rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes to reduce infiltration and inflow.

Town of Maury City, $621,338

The Town of Maury City will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address aging infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of sections of the water main distribution system currently composed of asbestos cement pipe. Maury City will also update obsolete equipment and modernize the water system through the installation of a new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.

Town of Maynardville, $1,757,448

The Town of Maynardville will use ARP funds to extend and replace waterlines and address excessive infiltration and inflow within the sewer system. Projects include the replacement of approximately 5,860 linear feet of an existing 3-inch water line with 6-inch water line. Maynardville will also conduct a comprehensive Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) and characterization to determine the scope of defects and determine future methods to rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes.

McMinn County, $1,313,091

McMinn County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address significant non-compliance. Projects include IT infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, GIS system mapping, the repair and replacement of aged water lines, and inter-utility water interconnections. The county will also replace an aged water tank.

Town of Michie, $840,103

The Town of Michie will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize the town's drinking water system. Projects include GIS mapping, pressure filter rehabilitation at the water treatment plant, water distribution system improvements, including a subsystem looped connection, and the installation of isolation valves.

Town of Monteagle, $1,155,086

The town of Monteagle will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater system needs. Repairs will be made to the sanitary sewer system in order to mitigate excessive infiltration and inflow during wet weather events.

City of Moscow, $927,763

The City of Moscow will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs, including aging infrastructure. Projects include lagoon improvements through the installation of new mechanical aerators and sewer rehabilitation through CCTV to identify areas for pipe cleaning and repair. This will reduce excessive infiltration and inflow.

Town of Mosheim, $814,972

The Town of Mosheim will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs, including aging infrastructure. Projects include the replacement and relocation of the current Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, upgrades to the aeration basin, upgrades to the town's water tank, upgrades and lining of the sewer pump station, and mapping of both the water and sewer systems.

City of New Johnsonville, $1,242,408

The City of New Johnsonville will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs including drinking water violations and excessive infiltration and inflow. Projects include the purchase and installation of mixing systems for two storage tanks and the purchase of two permanent flushing devices. New Johnsonville will also replace a failing line and connection of dead-end lines as well as an undersized watermain. Sewer lines will also be rehabilitated through point repairs and cured-in-place pipe.

City of Newport, $1,716,401

The City of Newport will use ARP funds to address critical needs and reduce excessive infiltration and inflow within a sewer basin in the Newport Utilities system. Projects include the repair of multiple severely deteriorated wastewater infrastructure components in a targeted area in order to reduce the risk of failure during wet weather events.

Town of Nolensville, $1,061,607

The Town of Nolensville will use ARP funds to develop a Stormwater Basin Master Plan and update the town's storm system network using GPS for data collection. Projects include an inventory and condition assessment to manage and maintain stormwater assets, including open channels, closed drainage systems, cross-drain culverts, and bridges.

City of Oak Ridge, $3,189,584

The City of Oak Ridge will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure, including the replacement of aging water lines with chronic and numerous failures which contribute to water loss. The city will replace approximately 5,150 linear feet of existing lines that feed a water tank and about 20 percent of the population of Oak Ridge. The city will also replace two existing suction pumps with two new submersible pumps and rehabilitate the existing wet well. Additional funds will be used to replace the city's existing water treatment plant with a new plant and waterlines.

Town of Oliver Springs, $1,242,868

The Town of Oliver Springs will leverage SRF, USDA, and ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include hydraulic modeling and forensic investigation of water loss sources in the town’s distribution system and critical zone metering. Oliver Springs will also replace water meters with new AMI meters that are equipped with the ability to acoustically detect leaks in order to prevent water loss.

Overton County, $3,070,347

Overton County will use ARP funds to reinforce and integrate their drinking water system. Overton County's projects include the installation and extension of a variety of waterlines throughout the community in order to increase system capacity, provide a safe water source to previously underserved residents, and protect against single-point failure in the system.

Town of Parrottsville, $583,959

The Town of Parrottsville will use ARP funds to address wastewater significant non-compliance. Projects include increasing the capacity of the existing wastewater treatment plant through rehabilitation. Parrottsville will also design a new wastewater pump station and 40,000 linear feet of force main to eventually replace the existing treatment plant.

City of Parsons, $1,495,345

The City of Parsons will leverage ARP and SRF funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include the replacement of approximately 1,900 linear feet of drinking water lines that cross Beech River and the rehabilitation of 6,000 linear feet of sewer main through pipe bursting. Parsons will also replace 45 sewer service lines and 24 manhole frames and lids.

Town of Pegram, $691,373

The Town of Pegram will use ARP funds to address critical needs in its wastewater system. Pegram's wastewater project will involve the modernization of the town's recirculating sand filter wastewater treatment plant to ensure the plant continues to meet permit requirements and solve a variety of operational issues.

Town of Petersburg, $629,657

The Town of Petersburg will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize, improve and strengthen water infrastructure in Petersburg. Projects include the replacement of isolation valves, the installation of 375 automated meter reading transducers on existing meters, and the rehabilitation of an existing concrete water reservoir with an elastomeric membrane system to address water loss. Petersburg will also modernize aged stormwater infrastructure through system wide culvert replacement in the downtown area.

City of Piperton, $1,267,346

The City of Piperton will use ARP funds to extend the city's drinking water and sewer collection lines to serve households that currently rely on private wells, address failing septic systems, and complete final planning and design required to put the existing Piperton wastewater treatment plant into service. Projects include sewer line extensions at Piperton Farms and water line extensions along Highway 196.

Polk County, $3,696,209

Polk County will use ARP funds to address critical needs, including water loss and infiltration and inflow reduction. Polk County will replace the booster station, storage tank, and zone meters in Isabella areas and replace and upsize failing and aged lines throughout the system including 11,200 linear feet of the Benton water system. Additionally, the City of Copperhill in Polk County will video inspect their entire sewer system in order to determine the infiltration and inflow locations within their sewer system.

Rhea County, $1,869,000

Rhea County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize aged infrastructure. Projects include several water line connections and the construction of a new water tank.

City of Ridgeside, $583,803

The City of Ridgeside will use ARP funds to address significant non-compliance and issues identified in a State Consent Decree. Projects will address excessive infiltration and inflow and chronic sanitary sewer overflows and include the rehabilitation of approximately 1,200 feet of pipelines, 10 manholes, and 60 service laterals within identified priority basins.

City of Rives, $590,167

The City of Rives will use ARP funds to address critical needs and reduce excessive infiltration and inflow. Projects include line rehabilitation and point repairs. The city will also smoke test, clean, and camera log their sewer system in order to evaluate the condition of the system and pinpoint repair focus areas.

City of Rockwood, $2,267,061

The City of Rockwood will use ARP funds to address drinking water needs, including aging infrastructure. Rockwood will replace laboratory instruments and controls, valves, actuators, and piping, and renovate flocculating and settling basins.

City of Rossville, $1,220,792

The City of Rossville will use ARP funds to address critical needs including aging infrastructure through the construction of a new water production facility that will be expandable and able to produce over 1.0 million gallons per day. The new facility includes three new water wells, modern aeration, chemical feeds, high-service pumps, electrical and control systems, and an elevated water storage tank.

City of Rutherford, $782,658

The City of Rutherford will use ARP funds to develop comprehensive Asset Management Plans and address critical wastewater needs. Rutherford's projects include the rehabilitation of the sewer system to address the community's aging infrastructure, as well as using cured-in-place pipe to renew aged pipes.

City of Rutledge, $1,000,000

The City of Rutledge will use ARP funds to address critical stormwater needs. Rutledge will conduct a comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Evaluation to identify gravity lines and sanitary sewer manholes in the system that require repair or replacement, then provide plans and specifications for the rehabilitation and replacement of the collection system main lines.

Town of Sardis, $964,078

The Town of Sardis will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize the town's drinking water infrastructure. Sardis' projects include installing and automating meters to monitor water loss and streamline billing and digitally mapping meters, valves, and piping. Additionally, Sardis will replace key water treatment plant components and extend distribution lines to tie into the Lexington water system.

Sequatchie County, $1,655,000

Sequatchie County will use ARP funds to address critical needs, including aging infrastructure and water loss. Sequatchie County will replace two water tanks, reducing water loss, and make improvements to low water pressure due to the elevation of the pump station on John Henry Lewis Road.

City of Sevierville, $2,388,762

The City of Sevierville will use ARP funds to address significant issues identified in the city's Consent Order. Projects include cleaning, repairing, and re-lining approximately 20,0000 linear feet of wastewater lines and 54 manholes.

City of Shelbyville, $2,967,622

The City of Shelbyville will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include sewer system inspection for rehabilitation in the Little Hurricane Creek sewershed through flow monitoring and CCTV inspection to determine areas in need. Rehabilitation efforts will include point repairs, line rehabilitation, and manhole rehabilitation.

Smith County, $3,223,089

Smith County will use its ARP funds to address critical needs in the system and develop Asset Management Plans. Smith's projects include the replacement of aged and leaking water lines, the replacement of an aged pump station, and the upgrade of all water meters in the system. Additionally, the county will install new automated zone meters and associated tracking software to assist with reducing water loss.

City of Smithville, $1,336,999

The City of Smithville will use ARP funds to address critical wastewater needs. Projects include the renovation and replacement of approximately 9,000 linear feet of aged gravity sewer line subject to high amounts of infiltration and inflow.

Town of South Carthage, $713,968

The Town of South Carthage will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs, including the completion of a municipality-wide stormwater master plan to support correcting stormwater issues.

City of Sweetwater, $1,461,428

The City of Sweetwater will use ARP funds to update its Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include an inventory and condition assessment, a capital improvement plan, and budget. Sweetwater will also allocate funding toward a new a one million gallon water tank.

Town of Tellico Plains, $1,519,768

The town of Tellico Plains will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance. The town will install zone meters to identify areas with excessive water loss and address critical water treatment plant improvement needs. Water plant improvements include the construction of a new building for the plant and updating plant plumbing and electrical components.

Town of Trezevant, $899,487

The Town of Trezevant will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater system needs. Trezevant will add aeration to the current lagoon, perform smoke testing, cleaning, and CCTV of portions of the sewer system with approximately 5,000 linear feet of cured-in-place pipe repairs. Additional projects include the installation of seven floating aerators to the lagoon and inspection of approximately 8,000 linear feet of sewer lines.

City of Tullahoma, $2,370,558

The City of Tullahoma will use ARP funds to create a stormwater master plan and move forward with additional stormwater system improvement projects. Projects include the replacement of an aging stormwater box culvert and the installation of a drainage detention pond. Tullahoma will also survey and evaluate two additional stormwater projects as part of their stormwater master plan.

City of Union City, $2,144,801

The City of Union City will use ARP funds to modernize and improve the city's water infrastructure. Projects include the renovation of aged drinking water lines, sewer lines, and stormwater conveyances. Union City will also install a gravity sewer line and new manholes as well as rehabilitate existing manholes.

Union County, $2,359,597

Union County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and bring critical water infrastructure to users of contaminated wells. Projects include the installation of large meters in the service area to identify and prevent water loss, and the installation of approximately 7,500 linear feet of waterline extensions and approximately 1,850 linear feet of new pipe.

City of Watertown, $699,907

The City of Watertown will use the ARP funds to address critical needs associated with the community's drinking water system and develop an Asset Management Plan. Watertown will develop a capital improvements plan for the water treatment plant, upgrade existing electrical equipment and components at the plant, rehabilitate the system's water storage tank, and develop a leak detection program to identify and repair leaks in the system in order to reduce water loss.

White County, $4,093,130

White County will use ARP funds to address critical needs and modernize aging infrastructure in the county. Projects include the replacement of water main and water lines throughout the system, the installation of pressure reducing valves, line connections, upgrades to the existing Lost Creek Booster Pump Station, and the purchase of a pump station generator.

Town of White Pine, $2,359,661

The Town of White Pine will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the town’s Consent Order and Assessment including excessive infiltration and inflow. Projects include the installation of approximately 31,000 linear feet of PVC force main to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and the construction of three new wastewater pumping stations to pump flows to the WWTP.

Town of Whiteville, $1,570,118

The Town of Whiteville will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include system mapping and a study of infiltration and inflow sources in the sewer collection system in order to rehabilitate as many defects as possible. Additional funds will be used to increase the pumping capacity with a new 700 gallons-per-minute primary pumping station coupled with 2,080 linear feet of new sewer line to the wastewater treatment plant.

City of Woodland Mills, $592,568

The City of Woodland Mills will use ARP funds to conduct a sewer system study and rehabilitate the city’s sewer system in order to reduce infiltration and inflow. Projects include correcting defects through cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation and point repairs as well as manhole inspections, smoke testing, cleaning, and camera logs of the collection system.