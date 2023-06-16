Paving will close part of Highway 17 for 2 nights

CANADA, June 16 - A segment of Highway 17 (South Fraser Perimeter Road), just north of the Highway 1 connection, will be closed for two nights this weekend for paving work.

Overnight on Friday, June 16, 2023, Highway 17 heading toward Highway 1 will be closed between 104 Avenue and the Highway 1 on-ramp.

Overnight on Saturday, June 17, Highway 17 heading away from Highway 1 will be closed between Barnston Drive and 104 Avenue, with no direct access from Highway 1.

The closures on both nights will run from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

During these overnight closures, drivers can detour around the work zone via Golden Ears Way, Golden Ears Connector and 104 Avenue. Signs will advise drivers of closures and detour routes.

Paving work is weather dependent and may be postponed if conditions are not favourable.

For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca