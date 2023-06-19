Grandzone Trading LLC: Real Estate in EU Capital Cities

Grandzone Trading LLC: Top 4 EU Capital Cities worth some attention, if the interest lies in real estate investing with ever-growing demand for rent.

BAYONNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Currently, investors focus their attention heavily on acquiring real estate in Europe for the purpose of rental. In 2023, short-term rentals of overseas properties are experiencing a notable surge in popularity. Especially this trend is fueled by the ongoing war in Eastern Europe with all the refugees fleeing from it.When engaging in real estate purchases in Europe, careful consideration of the property's location is essential in order to ensure year-round rental potential, not just limited to peak seasons. Moreover, short-term rental agreements offer the advantage of higher rental yields.The capital cities of European countries stand out as the most sought-after locations for real estate investments among discerning investors. The pivotal criterion in this selection process is the property's proximity to downtown areas, as closer proximity generally correlates with greater profitability.According to the esteemed insights of Lioneza Consulting, it is evident to discern the top four European capital cities that hold significant appeal for real estate investment.Paris: A two-room apartment in the esteemed capital of France commands a daily rental rate of €100. However, should the apartment be leased for a minimum of one month, it transitions into a long-term rental category, yielding the property owner approximately €1.4 thousand for the specified duration. Notably, this represents over a twofold reduction from the daily rate. Investing in real estate within Paris necessitates a substantial initial outlay, with the entry threshold starting at an impressive €500,000.Rome: The allure of this city is no less captivating for real estate investors. With an investment budget of €530,000 or more, foreign investors can procure a comfortable apartment in Rome's historic district and expect rental income comparable to that of Paris.Cannes: Renowned as an internationally acclaimed resort, Cannes annually attracts tourists and celebrities alike for its prestigious International Film Festival. During the entirety of the festival, apartment owners can yield substantial profits from their properties as rental prices skyrocket.At Grandzone Trading LLC, we are committed to assisting you in locating and effectively managing properties that align with your expectations and refined preferences. Our top-tier 24/7 support services are readily available to both our esteemed corporate and individual clients, ensuring a seamless investment journey. Embark on your investment endeavors today!Public Relations:418 Broadway, 2nd FloorBayonne, NJ, 07002Website: https://estimategeneralgp.com