22-23 Staff Reporting Now In Audit – CLOSES June 30, 2023

Staff Reporting 22-23 was due June 15. We are now in the Audit Window and the collection closes June 30, 2023. No changes will be allowed after this time so it is important to ensure your Year End Staff Reporting data is correct before then. This includes reviewing Errors and Staff Reporting Verification Reports, which are found in the NSSRS Validation collection.

REMINDER: Starting the 2022-2023 school year, all Substitute Teachers and their Days Worked must be reported in the Staff Reporting collection. The CDC’s Substitute Teacher collection is no longer available.

 

