Groundbreaking Held Today for Phase II of Museum Trail in Jackson, Miss.

Groundbreaking of Phase II of Museum Trail in Jackson, Miss.

Organizers break ground on The Waterworks Connector

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held today to kickoff construction of the newest phase of the Museum Trail. The Waterworks Connector connects the LeFleur Museum District to Belhaven and Downtown Jackson through a new multi-use trail.

“We’ve been working to make this trail a reality for more than a decade, and to see it finally happening is unreal,” said David Pharr, Jackson Heart Foundation board member. “We’ve enjoyed seeing so many people use the first phase of the trail to go back and forth between Belhaven and Downtown Jackson over the last two and a half years, but having that portion connect to the LeFleur Museum District through this new Waterworks Connector makes it feel like this trail really is starting to unify Jackson in an accessible way.”

The Museum Trail is Jackson’s first multi-use trail system that is located in the heart of the city. Phase 1 of the trail was completed in late 2020 and stretches from Laurel Street to the entrance of the Mississippi Farmers market on Jefferson Street. The Museum Trail provides access to four museums and three parks: The Mississippi History Museum, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Belhaven Heights Park, Laurel Street Park, and LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

“This new section is a huge step and critical to the overall development of the trail,” said Clay Hays, Jackson Heart Foundation board member. “We’ve seen these trails have major impacts on cities across the country. Not only do they make it easier for people to bike, walk, or jog through the city, but they create opportunities for amenities like parks, public art, and positive experiences for people who live here as well as guests visiting our city. This connector is a huge step, and we are thrilled its construction is finally underway.”

“It’s rare for a project of this scope to be privately funded, but because there are so many people and organizations in Jackson that believe in the Museum Trail, we are able to move forward,” said Pharr. “We would like to thank the Jackson Heart Foundation as well as the Ergon Foundation and Ray Neilsen for their generosity. We’d also like to give special thanks to Commissioner Willie Simmons of MDOT, the City of Jackson, JXN Water, Jacobs Engineering, the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Foundation, Great City Mississippi, Neel Schaffer, and Alliant Construction for their diligent work on such an important project for the city of Jackson.”

Construction on Phase II of the Museum Trail should be completed later this year. To learn more about the Museum Trail, visit their website or connect with them on Instagram or Facebook.