Rigaku Launches the ZSX Primus III NEXT – High-speed Analysis in an Affordable Tube-above WDXRF
Rigaku has launched the ZSX Primus III NEXT, an affordable WDXRF spectrometer ideal for industrial quality control offering significant performance gains.
The ZSX Primus III NEXT marks an evolution for this product line and further demonstrates Rigaku’s commitment to continued improvement and our customers.”TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku Holdings (3-9-12 Matsubaracho, Akishima-shi, Tokyo, 196-8666, Japan; Tel: +81-42-545-8111; CEO: Jun Kawakami), a manufacturer of X-ray analysis and inspection systems, has released the ZSX Primus III NEXT. This new scanning wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) spectrometer features Rigaku’s unique tube-above configuration and offers several upgrades on the successful ZSX Primus III+. This makes it ideal as a general-purpose XRF for applications such as quality control and production control.
The ZSX Primus III NEXT is a WDXRF spectrometer, offering higher detection sensitivity and spectral resolution compared to energy dispersive XRFs (EDXRF). The tube-above optical configuration is less prone to contamination from loose powder and dust or potential damage from debris compared to the more common tube-below configuration and is ideal for pressed powder samples. Less chance of contamination assures better uptime of the spectrometer and reduced maintenance cost.
The most significant upgrades featured in the ZSX Primus III NEXT are the integration of a digital multi-channel analyzer (D-MCA) and the efficient control of each driving unit to improve the quantitative analysis throughput by 21%.
This new model also incorporates S-PC LE, an environmentally friendly gas-shielded proportional detector for light elements. The S-PC LE negates the need to install a detector gas cylinder, and there is no gas emission during analysis, which reduces installation requirements.
In addition to significantly improving the functions and performance of the instrument, the ZSX Primus III NEXT is driven by Rigaku’s "ZSX Guidance" software. This same software is also used on the flagship models ZSX Primus IV and ZSX Primus IVi, allowing application conditions to be shared. ZSX Guidance fully exploits the D-MCA, increasing efficiency and accuracy. The software has also been enhanced and includes a function that automatically acquires and displays measurement deviations in the analysis values, thereby reliably supporting routine analysis. The scheduler function further streamlines routine analysis management (automatic startup + automatic drift correction function), greatly reducing the amount of preparation work required prior to analysis operations.
Industry-specific application packages are available that are also compatible with ZSX Primus IV and ZSX Primus IVi. The "Pre-Calibration Package," which stores calibration curves at the time of shipment, the "Application Package," which includes standard samples and analysis conditions, and the "Master Matching Library" for SQX (standardless analysis), which is specialized for certain types of products, are available to help users start up their analysis operations.
Jun Kawakami, CEO of Rigaku Holdings, remarked, “The ZSX Primus III NEXT marks an evolution for this product line and further demonstrates Rigaku’s commitment to continued improvement and our customers. We have also priced the system such that it enables improved access to this level of performance.”
Rigaku is accepting orders for the ZSX Primus III NEXT now, with shipments of the first systems by the end of the year. For more details, contact your local Rigaku representative or visit rigaku.com//products/wdxrf/primusiii-next
