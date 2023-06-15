Uzbekistan establishes diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago

UZBEKISTAN, June 15 - Trinidad and Tobago became the 144th country with which Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations.

On June 15, 2023, a Joint Communiqué was signed in New York on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Trinidad and Tobago.

On behalf of the governments of the two countries, the document was signed by Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the UN Bakhtiyor Ibragimov and Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN Dennis Francis.

Trinidad and Tobago is located on the northeast coast of South America, a member of the British Commonwealth, as well as the Organization of American States.

The parties confirmed mutual interest in strengthening joint cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and its specialized agencies. The sides agreed to maintain bilateral contacts to search for mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

The signing of the document was a new step in enhancing the interaction of Uzbekistan with the countries of the Caribbean.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan