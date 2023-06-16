U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 16

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Lora v. United States the court held that the bar on imposition of concurrent sentences in 18 U. S. C. §924(c)(1)(D)(ii) does not apply to a sentence for a §924(j) conviction; a §924(j) sentence can run either concurrently with or consecutively to another sentence.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-49_d18e.pdf

In United States ex rel. Polansky v. Executive Health Resources, Inc. the court held that in a qui tam action filed under the False Claims Act, the United States may move to dismiss under 31 U. S. C. §3730(c)(2)(A) whenever it has intervened—whether during the seal period or later on; in assessing a motion to dismiss an FCA action over a relator’s objection, district courts should apply the rule generally governing voluntary dismissal of suits in ordinary civil litigation—Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a).

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-1052_fd9g.pdf