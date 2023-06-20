Submit Release
AxleHire Wins 2023 Last Mile Platform of the Year Award from SupplyTech Breakthrough

Urban Last-Mile Delivery Provider a breakthrough leader in last-mile logistics industry

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, an expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, announced that it was selected as the winner of the Last Mile Platform of the Year award from SupplyTech Breakthrough.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough received 1,400 nominations in the 2023 award program, including many top companies and startups in the supply chain technology industry around the world.

“We are honored to be recognized as a breakthrough leader in one of the most competitive categories of technology, the last mile logistics industry,” said Adam Bryant, CEO of AxleHire.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization. For the past eight years, it has provided market intelligence, research, and recognition programs in today's more competitive categories of tech—specifically Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, Mobile & Wireless, Digital Health & Medical Technologies, FinTech, CyberSecurity, RemoteTech, RetailTech and of course SupplyTech.

About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited, urban last-mile delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations by providing a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.
