INTOO Wins HR Company of the Year for 97% On-Demand Coaching Satisfaction
INTOO Outplacement Awarded Gold in 8th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business
Our unlimited on-demand coaching proves itself time and again as a difference-maker in the success of career transitions.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO, a provider of employee lifecycle solutions, including outplacement, career development, and candidate experience, proudly announces its Gold Award for Company of the Year in the Human Resources industry at the esteemed 8th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business. The Globee Awards, known for organizing world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists, has recognized INTOO as a standout winner in this year’s prestigious event.
— Christa Juenger, VP of Strategy & Coaching Services
The 8th Annual Globee Awards for American Business celebrates organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled performance across various business categories. This esteemed accolade recognizes outstanding accomplishments in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. With participants ranging from startups to small, medium, and large corporations, the awards program embraces organizations of all sizes and industries.
INTOO was recognized for maintaining an exceptional 97% satisfaction rating based on participant feedback, even while experiencing a 91% increase in usage YoY for the period April-September of its unlimited on-demand career coaching service. This growth in usage demonstrates the value of its 7-day-a-week availability, quality support, and flexible access to job seekers. This accomplishment also highlights INTOO’s distinction in the Human Resources space as the only outplacement provider to offer unlimited hours of career coaching for program participants so that job seekers feel championed throughout their career transition.
“Our unlimited on-demand coaching proves itself time and again as a difference-maker in the success of career transitions,” said Christa Juenger, INTOO’s VP, Coaching Services & Strategy. “We’re proud of this award, as it’s not only the availability of the coaches seven days a week, but also the quality of the coaching being provided that job seekers tell us helps them make the most of their programs. We are there when they need us most.”
San Madan, President of Globee Awards, enthusiastically congratulated the remarkable winners, stating, “Congratulations to the exceptional winners of the 8th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for American Business. Your remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence have set new benchmarks in the industry. Each one of you has showcased unparalleled innovation, leadership, and perseverance, embodying the true spirit of American business. May your success inspire and motivate others to reach greater heights. Here’s to your continued triumphs and the positive impact you make in the world. Well done!”
The rigorous judging process involved over 350 industry experts from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives. The esteemed panel of judges can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/judges/
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO’s focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career development, and outplacement solutions. INTOO’s award-winning career transition solutions deliver better results through unlimited hours of 1:1 coaching available 7 days a week. Contact us today for more information.
Note: All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Sarina Basch
INTOO
+1 888-879-9357
us.media@intoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn