Trusted Dentist In Butler, Admire Dental, Announces $199 Dental Check-Up And Clean Offer

Butler, Australia – Admire Dental Butler, a trusted dental practice based in Butler, West Australia, is proud to announce a new $199 dental check-up and clean offer for new patients joining the clinic.

This no gap offer allows patients to maintain a healthy smile and boost their oral health by experiencing a thorough dental check-up and professional cleaning with no additional payments if they have a dental health fund. If patients are not covered, they can access the treatment via the current offer price of $199.

Dr. Karthik Lakkaraju, principal dentist at Admire Dental Butler, said, “We are beyond excited to unveil our no gap Dental Check-up & Clean offer, exclusively for our new patients! Yes, you heard that right! You can enjoy a thorough dental check-up and professional cleaning with no out-of-pocket expense if you have a dental health fund. So, why wait until a toothache strikes or your smile loses its sparkle? If you’re not covered by a health fund, don’t worry! We’ve got your back! You can still experience our top-notch dental services for just $199 – a small price to pay for peace of mind and the confidence of a radiant smile. Regular dental check-ups are crucial to maintaining not just a dazzling smile but excellent overall health as well. As a renowned Dentist Butler, we are committed to offering the highest quality of dental care in a relaxed and welcoming environment. We treat every patient like family, ensuring your comfort and satisfaction.”

General Dentistry Services

The experienced team at Admire Dental Butler are skilled in providing patients with the latest techniques in preventive dental care and are committed to delivering general dental treatments that help patients maintain good oral health and a confident smile.

Some of the Dentist in Butler’s general dentistry services include:

Gum Disease Treatments

Gum disease treatment is a common oral health issue caused by the build-up of plaque and tartar on the teeth and gums.

Early intervention is critical in preventing its progression and preserving oral health with scaling and root planning aiming to reduce plaque and tartar build-up.

Tooth Extractions

With tooth extraction, a badly damaged, decayed, or impacted tooth is removed from its socket. This procedure may be necessary due to pain, damage, or crowding.

The modern techniques and sedation dentistry utilised at Admire Dental Butler make the whole process more comfortable and ensure a safe tooth extraction.

Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Treatment

If a patient or their family consistently lose sleep due to snoring and sleep apnoea, Admire Dental Butler can help provide solutions for a restful night’s sleep.

The clinic offers a variety of treatments designed to reduce snoring and other symptoms of sleep apnoea, as well as helping identify the underlying causes for patients and creating a customised treatment plan.

Mouthguards

Mouthguards are protective devices worn over teeth to prevent injury to the mouth, teeth, and jaw. They are used in many popular sports to help cushion the impact of a blow to the face.

The Dental Clinic in Butler, Admire Dental Butler, can design custom-fitted mouthguards that are durable and comfortable for patients and that are able to offer them an extra layer of protection.

More information

To find out more about Admire Dental Butler and its new $199 dental check-up and clean offer for new patients, please visit the website at https://admiredental.com.au/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/trusted-dentist-in-butler-admire-dental-announces-199-dental-check-up-and-clean-offer/

About Admire Dental Butler

Welcome to Admire Dental Butler, your go-to dental clinic for all your oral health needs! Our experienced and friendly dental team is devoted to delivering high-quality care in a comfortable environment.

Contact Admire Dental Butler

Shop 16/150 Camborne Parkway

Butler

WA 6036

Australia

0895625866

Website: https://admiredental.com.au/