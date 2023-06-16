The Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID presents a canopy of umbrellas providing an oasis of shade, vibrancy & fantasy
Brooklyn-based Business Improvement District, the Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District announces the launch of Raindrops @the JunctionBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by Mary Poppins, Raindrops @ the Junction is the first Umbrella Sky Project in the Tri-State and New York City. Located on Hillel Plaza steps from Brooklyn College and Flatbush Junction’s iconic corridors, Raindrops is an innovative art and design project featuring 250 umbrellas, a ground mural by Artist Humble, Hive Public Space and the Flatbush Nostrand Community intending to address economic and urban development challenges. In 2016, the Junction BID embarked on art + environmental sustainability initiatives that create economic value, address small business challenges, placemaking and a sense of community.
Raindrops @ the Junction solidifies Brooklyn’s Flatbush Junction as an iconic, must visit destination and will feature seasonal programming such as the African Pop-Up Festival, Dancing on the Plaza, marketplaces featuring local artisans and weekly physical fitness classes for seniors presented by Humana. With East Flatbush’s heat vulnerability index leaving seniors and marginalized communities at risk, Hillel Plaza provides accessible public space and an outdoor cooling center for respite during the hot summer days.
"The colorful canopy of umbrellas at Flatbush Junction reflects the cultural diversity of our community that enhances the vibrancy of the commercial area."
Kevin Johnson, Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID, Board Chair
“I am excited to join the Flatbush Junction BID and the Flatbush community and welcome Raindrops @the Junction, an installation of international public art in Central Brooklyn. The remarkable efforts in creating this captivating piece demonstrate our commitment to cultivating the intersection and vibrancy of art within the cultural vitality of our community. I am particularly thrilled about the positive impact this initiative will have on our seniors, as it fosters a sense of belonging and enriches their lives with joy and inspiration. By supporting Raindrops @the Junction, we strengthen our community, uplift our seniors, and celebrate the power of art.”
Council Member Farah Louis
“The fun fitness experience ties in perfectly with the wellness offerings at our Humana Neighborhood Center on Flatbush, and we’re thrilled to once again support bringing this Little Caribbean series to the local community. Not only will it help you stay active and engaged this summer, but it’s a great way to stay social and make new friends. And, we invite everyone to visit our local Humana Neighborhood Center after the workout.”
Cara Brown, Humana NYC Director
“Enhancing the shared space of our Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District will improve the quality of life for students at Brooklyn College. Congratulations to Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID, Umbrella Sky Project and Hive Public Space, whose new installation will bring a sense of creativity and joy to one of the most frequently used areas near campus.”
Michelle Anderson, President, Brooklyn College
"Bursting with creativity and resilience, Brooklyn stands as a glowing beacon in the global cultural landscape. 'Raindrops @the Junction' is a reflection of this vibrancy, inscribing a unique chapter in our artistic narrative. This pioneering installation testifies to our ability to convert urban landscapes into storytelling platforms that echo our shared experiences. Public art in Brooklyn transcends aesthetic appeal, serving as a dynamic dialogue, a tribute to our diversity, and a rallying cry for unity and growth. It communicates in the unique dialect of our city, reminding us that we are not mere residents, but active contributors shaping the essence of our community. Like 'Raindrops,' public art illuminates our path towards a future filled with mutual understanding and collaborative growth."
Rasu Jelani, Executive Director, Brooklyn Arts Council
"The Flatbush Nostrand Junction is at the intersection of Brooklyn commerce, education and now art. Thanks to the fine efforts of the Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID, the public art installation of Raindrops @the Junction, also furthers to promote this historic area as a tourist destination, much the way they did with the recent walking tours they created."
Randy Peers, President & CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce
About Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID: The Junction BID represents the voice of property owners and businesses in the commercial area; working with our partners to develop “the Junction” as a better place to work, live, shop and visit.
Worrell Media Group
