Viking M&A Welcomes New Senior Advisor to Greenville, SC Office

Viking M&A celebrates the addition of Senior Advisor Tyler Fairey to the Greenville team.GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions welcomes Senior Advisor Tyler Fairey to the Greenville Division. Fairey brings abundant first-hand knowledge and expertise to Viking's dedicated team as an entrepreneur who has navigated the journey of successfully building a business and exiting.
Fairey spent his early career years in financial services. However, he soon moved on to build a thriving business in the moving services industry. Merrell Stout of Viking M&A assisted Fairey in successfully selling his company when he was ready to exit. Fairey decided his next step was to help other business owners like himself. His entrepreneurial background and experience make him ideal for Viking M&A.
"We are excited to welcome Tyler Fairey to our team as a Senior Advisor," said Merrell Stout, Managing Partner of Viking’s Greenville Division. "Tyler’s extensive experience in business ownership and entrepreneurship, combined with his firsthand experience with Viking's selling process, will be a great asset to our clients. We look forward to working with him to continue delivering exceptional service and results."
Viking President Jay Offerdahl said, “Adding a prior business owner to our team is always advantageous because ‘empathy’ is one of our core values. Starting, owning, and successfully exiting a business is a big part of understanding what our clients are going through. On top of that, Tyler used Viking M&A’s services to sell his business, which makes his experience even more valuable to our clients. Tyler joins ten other Senior Advisors on our talented team who have used Viking services and then joined us for their next chapter.”
Viking Mergers and Acquisitions is confident that Fairey’s expertise, empathy, and dedication to his clients will further strengthen the firm's position as a mergers and acquisitions industry leader.
Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.
