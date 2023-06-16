Experience Enlightenment World Tour Los Angeles Ignites Participants to Embrace an Enlightened Life

Sri Preethaji, Sri Krishnaji, and the Kosmic Band take the stage, igniting a transformative experience at Experience Enlightenment World Tour.

Participants receive a profound meditation and the enlightenment state of love from spiritual leaders Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji at the Experience Enlightenment World Tour.

Sri Krishnaji captivates the audience with profound wisdom on the state of Enlightenment, posing the transformative question: 'Do you choose to reside in a state of stress or embrace the beautiful state of enlightenment?'