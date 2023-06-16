Experience Enlightenment World Tour Los Angeles Ignites Participants to Embrace an Enlightened Life
Sri Preethaji, Sri Krishnaji, and the Kosmic Band take the stage, igniting a transformative experience at Experience Enlightenment World Tour.
Participants receive a profound meditation and the enlightenment state of love from spiritual leaders Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji at the Experience Enlightenment World Tour.
Enlightenment is accessible here and now; Do you want to live in a suffering state or a beautiful state?
The sense of love and expansion I feel is with me days after the event. My eyes feel like they've been dilated, and I am seeing and experiencing everything with a different perspective.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Experience Enlightenment World Tour, led by the esteemed spiritual power couple, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, unfolded at the prestigious Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, leaving attendees awe-inspired by the transformative teachings and experiences they encountered.
— Bill Megalos, filmmaker
Organized by Ekam World Center for Enlightenment and the Ekam USA-Canada team, this extraordinary event brought together a diverse group of participants seeking to unlock the secrets of enlightenment and embrace an enlightened life in their everyday world. The collective field created during the event fostered a profound sense of unity and connection, amplifying the impact of the shared wisdom, meditations, and music.
Living in a beautiful state emerged as a central theme throughout the event, as Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji emphasized the importance and possibility of experiencing life from a state of non-suffering and inner beauty.
The Soul Sync meditation, a brilliant and practical daily tool, empowered participants to shift their state to calm within a few minutes. This transformative technique resonated deeply with attendees, equipping them with the ability to navigate challenges with grace and serenity. Inspired by its effects, participants were encouraged to share this powerful tool with their loved ones, spreading the benefits of a calmer state of being.
Throughout the event, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji shared profound insights, led guided meditations, and bestowed powerful blessings upon the participants. Their teachings resonated deeply with attendees, empowering them to tap into their inner wisdom and embrace a state of profound peace, clarity, and joy.
As Wayne Sharpe, award winning music composer and producer, expressed, "I was in a very expansive field of consciousness, as I experienced the mystic process and the powerful transfer of energy from Sri Krishnaji and Sri Preethaj. It was nothing like meditations that I’ve done before. It was transcendent.”
Building on the success of the Experience Enlightenment World Tour, Sri Preethaji extended a special invitation to attendees to deepen their journey of self-discovery at the Field of Awakening, coming to Los Angeles in September. In this transformative four-day experience, participants can expand their understanding and practice of enlightenment. The event will delve into various aspects of awakening, including becoming an Awakened Partner, an Awakened Parent, an Awakened Wealth Creator, and embracing self-love for personal and global impact.
The impact of the Experience Enlightenment World Tour extends far beyond the event itself. Attendees have already begun incorporating the principles of enlightenment into their daily lives, experiencing transformative shifts in their relationships, careers, and personal well-being.
As Lohrainne Janell reported, “my daughter, Leila, was so blown away by E2 Live! She is living in a much calmer state and feels like it changed her brain. She has a better, calmer attitude towards her ex-husband. Great synchronicities are happening with job possibilities, meeting the right people at the right time. So wonderful!”
Kathleen Chambers shared, "It was a true gift from the universe. To have Krishnaji and Preethaji both present was phenomenal. The exercises and the Deeksha were truly life changing."
The Experience Enlightenment World Tour has proven to be a catalyst for personal growth and self-discovery, inspiring individuals to embrace their own path towards enlightenment and illuminating the world with wisdom and inner light.
Bill Megalos, filmmaker, described the experience, saying, "The sense of love and expansion I feel is with me days after the event. My eyes feel like they've been dilated, and I am seeing and experiencing everything with a different perspective."
As the ripple effects of the Experience Enlightenment World Tour continue to expand, attendees are sharing their newfound wisdom and incorporating the principles of enlightenment into their communities, fostering connections and compassion, and contributing to a more harmonious world.
The journey to enlightenment is a continuous process of growth and self-discovery, and the Experience Enlightenment World Tour has ignited a profound transformation within participants, paving the way for a more loving, more enlightened future.
Donna K Crawford
Ekam USA-Canada
media@ekamusacanada.org
What is Enlightenment?