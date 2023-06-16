Lucky Day for 2023 NH Moose Hunt Permit Winners

CONTACT:

Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461

Henry Jones: (603) 788-3164

June 16, 2023

Concord, NH – The adventure of a lifetime is in store for 33 people who have been offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They are the lucky winners in the state’s annual moose hunt lottery drawing, which was held at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord.

Hunters whose names were selected in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2023 winners and alternates is now posted online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.

Winners were selected from a pool of 5,950 applicants. In addition, 1,197 people submitted an application for a bonus point only, but were not included in the lottery. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 114 for residents and 1 in 477 for nonresidents. In addition to many Granite State residents, permit winners hailed from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, Michigan, New York, and Ohio.

Winners are offered permits to hunt moose in a specific Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) during the 2023 New Hampshire moose season, which will run for nine days, October 21-29. Each permit winner is assigned to one of eight WMUs in which they can legally hunt. Winners are allowed to enlist a guide and one friend or relative to help on the hunt as a subpermittee.

In 2022, hunters harvested 27 moose, for a statewide success rate of 63%. New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country.

For more information on hunting moose in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.