Courthouses in Billings, Bottineau, Cavalier, Crosby, Eddy, Pembina, Renville, Richland, Rolette and Williams counties will be closed Monday, June 19 for the Juneteenth Holiday.
Courthouses to close for Juneteenth
June 16, 2023, 15:00 GMT
