HealthSource Solutions Opens Registration for the 24th Annual Midwest Health Promotion Conference

Join the annual Midwest Health Promotion Conference, where professionals, students, and volunteers come together to connect on employee health and well-being.

Other wellness conferences are theory-based. The Midwest Health Promotion Conference includes theories and trends of wellness but always offers tools and examples of people actually doing it.” — Melissa D.

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surviving to Thriving: Re-energizing Wellbeing.

A wellness initiative can be truly impactful. It is not about the number of programs offered but rather how the wellness concept is integrated into the organization. This creates a "web of wellness" that permeates the organization.

The engine of all organizations is the intersection of people, production, and profits, with the nucleus being people. To ensure the nucleus is thriving, the health and well-being of employees must be a core value of an organization. Weaving a Web of Wellness is how organizations bring this value to life.

Weaving a Web of Wellness is both exhausting and exhilarating as we expand our horizons and support employees in new ways. It’s time to immerse yourself in a day focused on wellness to re-energize and refuel the tank. Draw energy from others by actively connecting, learning what’s working in wellness, and absorbing inspiration from the speakers!

Thriving is about doing meaningful work and making a positive difference. I encourage you to join us as we re-energize well-being and promote employee health!



About the Midwest Health Promotion Conference

The annual Midwest Health Promotion Conference hosts professionals, students, and volunteers responsible for employee health and well-being to network, share ideas, and discover solutions to today’s challenges. You will have the opportunity to connect with peers. People who you can relate to, learn from, and actively contribute to the best thinking in worksite health promotion.

This day-long conference attracts large and small businesses, municipalities, brokerages, government offices, non-profit organizations, retail, schools, and healthcare organizations. Participants are those responsible for employee health and wellbeing, including human resources personnel, wellness managers, dietitians, safety professionals, benefits consultants, and wellness committee volunteers.



The Midwest Health Promotion Conference held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre is hosted by HealthSource Solutions, and a committee of wellness professional volunteers selects presenters.

About HealthSource Solutions

HealthSource Solutions supports organizations seeking to provide their employees with top-of-the-line employee wellness solutions. They offer health and wellness support in various services, such as providing wellness program management, on-site fitness and wellness staffing, biometric screening, and a wellness portal. They also strategize for improving employee mental well-being and strategically design employee goals and programs using metrics. In addition, they offer unique individualized package plans tailored to the exact needs of each company they work with. Their services support positive behavior changes in employees and increase the overall well-being of an organization.