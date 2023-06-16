Dr. Dalal Akoury Unveils Innovative Rejuvenation and Detox Treatments at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA, Tennessee

Revitalize & Experience the Future of Healthcare: Dr. Dalal Akoury Introduces State-of-the-Art Rejuvenation,Detoxification Treatments @ AWAREmed Health Med SPA

Rejuvenate your body and revitalize your life with our advanced treatments”
— Dr. Dalal Akoury, Founder of AWAREMed Health and Wellness Resource Center
JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dalal Akoury Introduces Cutting-Edge Treatment Options at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA

Johnson City, TN, 06/16/23 - Dr. Dalal Akoury, a renowned expert in integrative medicine, is excited to announce the launch of advanced treatment options at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA. This new range of therapies includes hyperthermia, light therapy utilizing the Cocoon, Slimwell 360, and the Hocatt, designed to rejuvenate and detoxify patients in the regions of Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and the Carolinas.

AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA has long been recognized as a leading provider of holistic and personalized healthcare solutions. Dr. Dalal Akoury, a pioneer in integrative medicine, has now expanded the range of services offered to include innovative treatments that harness the power of hyperthermia and light therapy to promote rejuvenation and detoxification.

Hyperthermia is a cutting-edge therapy that involves the controlled application of heat to the body, stimulating the natural healing mechanisms and improving overall well-being. This non-invasive treatment can assist in pain relief, cellular regeneration, and the elimination of toxins, ultimately enhancing the body's ability to heal itself.

Light therapy, conducted using the state-of-the-art Cocoon, Slimwell 360, and the Hocatt devices, is a gentle and effective approach to improving various aspects of health. These therapies utilize targeted light wavelengths to promote relaxation, boost energy levels, alleviate stress, and enhance the body's natural detoxification processes.

The Cocoon, a key component of the light therapy treatments, offers a unique and immersive experience. It combines dry heat, vibration massage, and an audio system to enhance relaxation and rejuvenation. The Cocoon envelops the user in a comfortable, pod-like enclosure, providing a serene environment for therapeutic sessions.

Benefits of the Cocoon include:

1/ Promotes relaxation and stress reduction
2/ Improves sleep quality and duration
3/ Enhances mood and mental well-being
4/ Boosts circulation and lymphatic drainage
5/ Supports detoxification processes in the body
6/ Alleviates muscle tension and promotes muscle recovery
7/ Provides relief from joint pain and stiffness
8/ Aids in weight management by assisting in calorie burn
9/ Revitalizes the skin and promotes a healthy glow

The Slimwell 360, another cutting-edge treatment, is designed to facilitate weight management and body contouring. It combines infrared light, vacuum therapy, and lymphatic drainage massage to target specific areas of the body.

Benefits of the Slimwell 360 include:

1/ Facilitates weight loss and inch reduction
2/ Targets stubborn fat deposits and cellulite
3/ Improves lymphatic circulation and detoxification
4/ Tightens and tones the skin
5/ Enhances metabolism and fat burning
6/ Reduces the appearance of stretch marks
7/ Provides relaxation and stress relief
8/ Non-invasive and painless treatment option

The Hocatt, a multi-functional device, offers a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. It combines hyperthermia, ozone therapy, carbonic acid therapy, and other modalities to promote detoxification, immune support, and rejuvenation.

Benefits of the Hocatt include:

1/ Enhances detoxification by stimulating sweating and elimination of toxins
2/ Boosts the immune system and supports overall wellness
I3/ mproves blood circulation and oxygenation
4/ Promotes relaxation and stress reduction
5/ Assists in pain relief and inflammation reduction
6/ Supports skin health and rejuvenation
7/ Enhances athletic performance and muscle recovery
8/ Improves energy levels and vitality
9/ Non-invasive and comfortable treatment experience

Dr. Dalal Akoury, a highly experienced and board-certified physician, emphasizes a patient-centric approach. Each treatment plan is tailored to meet individual needs, ensuring a personalized experience and optimal results. Patients can expect a serene and nurturing environment at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA, fostering relaxation and healing.

With the introduction of hyperthermia and light therapy treatments, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA aims to empower individuals in Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and the Carolinas to achieve optimal health and well-being. The integration of these advanced therapies into the existing range of services further solidifies Dr. Dalal Akoury's commitment to providing comprehensive and holistic care.

Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed: The Ultralight Therapy That Makes Patients Smile! - Does Hyperthermia + Light Really Make You Feel Better?

About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

