Dr. Dalal Akoury Unveils Innovative Rejuvenation and Detox Treatments at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA, Tennessee
Witness the incredible rejuvenation and peak performance of a young man after undergoing the transformative SlimWell 360 Hyperthermia treatment. Experience the power of holistic wellness and unlock your full potential
Delighted patients bask in the healing embrace of light and hyperthermia therapies at AWAREmed Health & Wellness. Experience their joyful smiles as they embark on a journey of rejuvenation and well-being
Experience the transformative power of healing with the Slimwell 360 Magic Cocoon, combining the therapeutic benefits of light therapy, hyperthermia, and soothing touches massage."
Unleash your radiant vitality with AWAREmed's empowering logo, symbolizing a journey of holistic wellness and personalized care
Revitalize & Experience the Future of Healthcare: Dr. Dalal Akoury Introduces State-of-the-Art Rejuvenation,Detoxification Treatments @ AWAREmed Health Med SPA
Johnson City, TN, 06/16/23 - Dr. Dalal Akoury, a renowned expert in integrative medicine, is excited to announce the launch of advanced treatment options at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA. This new range of therapies includes hyperthermia, light therapy utilizing the Cocoon, Slimwell 360, and the Hocatt, designed to rejuvenate and detoxify patients in the regions of Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and the Carolinas.
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA has long been recognized as a leading provider of holistic and personalized healthcare solutions. Dr. Dalal Akoury, a pioneer in integrative medicine, has now expanded the range of services offered to include innovative treatments that harness the power of hyperthermia and light therapy to promote rejuvenation and detoxification.
Hyperthermia is a cutting-edge therapy that involves the controlled application of heat to the body, stimulating the natural healing mechanisms and improving overall well-being. This non-invasive treatment can assist in pain relief, cellular regeneration, and the elimination of toxins, ultimately enhancing the body's ability to heal itself.
Light therapy, conducted using the state-of-the-art Cocoon, Slimwell 360, and the Hocatt devices, is a gentle and effective approach to improving various aspects of health. These therapies utilize targeted light wavelengths to promote relaxation, boost energy levels, alleviate stress, and enhance the body's natural detoxification processes.
The Cocoon, a key component of the light therapy treatments, offers a unique and immersive experience. It combines dry heat, vibration massage, and an audio system to enhance relaxation and rejuvenation. The Cocoon envelops the user in a comfortable, pod-like enclosure, providing a serene environment for therapeutic sessions.
Benefits of the Cocoon include:
1/ Promotes relaxation and stress reduction
2/ Improves sleep quality and duration
3/ Enhances mood and mental well-being
4/ Boosts circulation and lymphatic drainage
5/ Supports detoxification processes in the body
6/ Alleviates muscle tension and promotes muscle recovery
7/ Provides relief from joint pain and stiffness
8/ Aids in weight management by assisting in calorie burn
9/ Revitalizes the skin and promotes a healthy glow
The Slimwell 360, another cutting-edge treatment, is designed to facilitate weight management and body contouring. It combines infrared light, vacuum therapy, and lymphatic drainage massage to target specific areas of the body.
Benefits of the Slimwell 360 include:
1/ Facilitates weight loss and inch reduction
2/ Targets stubborn fat deposits and cellulite
3/ Improves lymphatic circulation and detoxification
4/ Tightens and tones the skin
5/ Enhances metabolism and fat burning
6/ Reduces the appearance of stretch marks
7/ Provides relaxation and stress relief
8/ Non-invasive and painless treatment option
The Hocatt, a multi-functional device, offers a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. It combines hyperthermia, ozone therapy, carbonic acid therapy, and other modalities to promote detoxification, immune support, and rejuvenation.
Benefits of the Hocatt include:
1/ Enhances detoxification by stimulating sweating and elimination of toxins
2/ Boosts the immune system and supports overall wellness
I3/ mproves blood circulation and oxygenation
4/ Promotes relaxation and stress reduction
5/ Assists in pain relief and inflammation reduction
6/ Supports skin health and rejuvenation
7/ Enhances athletic performance and muscle recovery
8/ Improves energy levels and vitality
9/ Non-invasive and comfortable treatment experience
Dr. Dalal Akoury, a highly experienced and board-certified physician, emphasizes a patient-centric approach. Each treatment plan is tailored to meet individual needs, ensuring a personalized experience and optimal results. Patients can expect a serene and nurturing environment at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA, fostering relaxation and healing.
With the introduction of hyperthermia and light therapy treatments, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA aims to empower individuals in Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and the Carolinas to achieve optimal health and well-being. The integration of these advanced therapies into the existing range of services further solidifies Dr. Dalal Akoury's commitment to providing comprehensive and holistic care.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Dalal Akoury,
Founder, CEO
843-957-1196
drdalalakoury@awaremed.com
About Dr. Dalal Akoury:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a leading expert in integrative medicine and the founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA. With over [XX] years of experience, Dr. Akoury has dedicated her career to offering holistic healthcare solutions that address the root causes of illness. She is a highly sought-after speaker, lecturer, and author, recognized for her expertise in integrative medicine.
About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA:
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA is a premier healthcare facility located in [City, State]. The med spa offers a wide range of holistic treatments and services to promote healing, rejuvenation, and detoxification. Driven by a patient-centric approach, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA is committed to providing personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each individual.
Dr. Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed: The Ultralight Therapy That Makes Patients Smile! - Does Hyperthermia + Light Really Make You Feel Better?