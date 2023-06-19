Red Matter Capital Launches Regulated Security Tokens for Issuers at Zero Cost
Red Matter Capital introduces zero-cost option for issuers to securely raise funds by tokenizing and trading digital assets under securities laws.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Matter Capital, a fully regulated platform for issuing and trading security tokens, is delighted to announce a zero-cost option for new issuers seeking to launch digital assets under securities laws. This groundbreaking offering aims to empower issuers to tokenize and trade private assets efficiently, while ensuring regulatory compliance.
By leveraging smart contract templates specifically designed for businesses, issuers can tokenize a wide range of real-world assets within hours. These assets include company shares, accounts receivable, inventory, property, film and music royalties, and forward revenue contracts. Red Matter Capital's custodian services enable the issuance of asset-backed securities, such as tokenized equity, collateralized loan obligations, convertible bonds, structured products, commercial paper, revenue shares, and private equity portfolios.
"Our strategic vision and unwavering commitment to commercial adoption and regulatory compliance have led us to this exciting milestone," stated Prem Couture, Founder and CEO of Red Matter Capital. "We understand the liquidity challenges associated with tokenized securities, and to address this, we have introduced a new type of Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that exclusively trades tokenized securities. By incentivizing token holders to stake their assets securely, we solve liquidity issues while avoiding impermanent financial losses typically associated with staking crypto tokens lacking real-world value."
Red Matter Capital's white label platform empowers fund managers to create innovative and high-yielding financial products, including REPO sovereign and corporate bonds, micro-cap equity funds, and ETFs. With active fund management and asset allocation, fund managers have control over spreads, management fees, order sizes, and other key parameters. The platform offers multi-wallet support, on and off fiat-crypto payment rails, APIs for trading systems, fractionalized investing, and a permissioned exchange.
"Red Matter Capital offers a compelling solution for Web3 projects to avoid increased regulatory risks and successfully bring innovative DeFi solutions to market," added Prem Couture. "With our regulated security token listing, Web3 projects with strong potential can securely raise funds by issuing regulated security tokens, while enjoying the benefits of our platform."
ABOUT RED MATTER CAPITAL
Redmatter is a fully regulated platform that enables the issuance and trading of multi-class, asset-backed digital securities. The platform serves as a white label solution for managers, empowering them to create innovative and high-yielding financial products. Red Matter provides issuers with a zero-cost option to issue and trade tokenized securities under its regulatory license. The platform offers comprehensive dashboards, analytics, token management, multi-wallet support, on and off fiat-crypto payment rails, and more. Traders benefit from Red Matter's Decentralized Exchange (DEX), which mitigates the risks of impermanent loss and allows investments in public and private securities
