Bedroom Linen Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 42,686.5 Million by 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global bedroom linen market is forecast to see demand surge to US$ 42,686.5 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market was valued at US$ 26,096.4 in 2022.Request Sample Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/bedroom-linen-market The bedroom linens market has enormous growth potential due to rising customer demand for quality, comfort, and style. The market, which has a mix of well-known companies and regional brands, is extremely competitive but provides room for innovation and growth. Brands that emphasize these aspects might acquire a competitive edge and increase their market share as consumers become more aware of sustainability and ethical business practices.The rising construction activities are increasing the demand for bedroom linen goods. Bedroom linen demand has increased with a constant rise in residential construction projects in developed and emerging nations. The market will expand significantly as the construction industry continues to flourish. Trading Economics reports that in April 2023, U.S. home starts unexpectedly increased 2.2% month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annualized pace of 1.401 million, vs market expectations of 1.4 million.The United Nations estimates that 60 million new housing units are constructed annually globally. As urbanization and population growth continue, this number is likely to rise in the ensuing years. The demand for bedroom linen goods will expand along with the annual growth in the number of homes built.The hospitality industry depends on high-quality bedding. Many hotels and inns have been making investments in plush, permeable, and cozy bedding. The demand for bed linen is likely to increase in the near future due to the expansion of the hospitality industry. China, India, and Australia are the major geographical regions in the global bedroom linens market. As of February 2023, the average hotel occupancy rate in the United States was 64.2%, and Zippia estimates that there will be at least 187,000 hotels operating globally by that year. Since a high standard of bedroom fabric improves room quality, hotels are continuously in need of high-quality bedsheets.Cotton and polyester account for more than 61% of sales of bedroom linen.There are many different types of materials, styles, and quality available on the market. Cotton and polyester, which together account for almost 61% of the market's revenue, have emerged as the most popular options among the several materials offered.The market is dominated by cotton and polyester together, with cotton accounting for 37% of sales. These materials are in high demand because of their special qualities, low cost, and simplicity of maintenance.The bedroom linen market is price-sensitive, and more than 80% of sales are from low- and mid-priced items.Consumers' rising disposable income and desire for high-quality goods are fueling market expansion. Customers are also prepared to spend more on bedding that provides higher comfort, toughness, and design. An increase in the number of bedding linen options that are reasonably priced and meet the needs of consumers with limited budgets drives market growth. As a result, the market is broader and offers a variety of pricing options, which is helping the market flourish.In 2022, low-cost bedroom linen products brought in 63% of the total sales. Additionally, it has been noted that consumers are increasingly drawn to bed linen items that have antibacterial and hypoallergenic qualities and other health benefits. These shifting consumer tastes are anticipated to drive market expansion.Bedroom Linen Market to Witness 30% Revenue from Online ShoppingAccording to Astute Analytica, there has been a substantial movement in bedroom linen market in favor of online buying. In 2022, the online channel made up 28% of total revenue; by 2031, this percentage is likely to rise to 30%. Online retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, and Bed Bath & Beyond provide a huge selection of goods at reasonable costs, with easy home delivery alternatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the spread of online shopping as consumers turn to remote and contactless transactions. In order to reach a larger audience and maximize sales potential, businesses must adopt a multi-channel strategy that mixes offline and online modes.The hesitation to shop online can be due to a number of things, including doubts about the quality of the products, a desire to touch and feel the linens before making a purchase, and mistrust of internet merchants. Because of this, offline channels continue to dominate, generating over 70% of total income.Asia Pacific is Witnessing Lucrative Growth OpportunitiesIn 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the global bedroom linen market and is forecast to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The main driver of the region's bedroom linen market demand is the fast growth of the housing and hotel industries. According to CBRE's most recent survey, hotels in Asia and the Pacific received investments totaling ten billion dollars. The bedroom linen market will benefit from this sector's continued expansion owing to the optimism around its performance and operational profitability, which are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.In terms of hotel construction across the Asia Pacific, China now holds the top rank, closely followed by India and Australia. As a result, bedroom linen will be mostly consumed in these regions. People are spending more on house furnishings like bedroom linen owing to their newfound interest in home remodeling. According to a Comscore survey, approximately 74 million Americans finished a home remedial project during the pandemic.Additionally, a rising middle-class middle class, increased demand for designer and luxury bed linens, and declining labor costs in nations like China and India have all contributed to an increase in Asia-Pacific export volume globally over time.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/bedroom-linen-market Top 5 Players to Capture More than 35% Revenue Share of Global Bedroom Linen MarketSeveral leading businesses, regional brands, and small-scale producers make up the global market. The top five significant companies collectively control around 35.70% of the market. In addition to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, Welspun India Ltd., and Trident Ltd. are some of these significant businesses.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is the dominant brand in the international market for bedding linens, holding a revenue share of over 12%. The company sells a variety of goods, such as bedding, bathroom accessories, and housewares. Their substantial distribution network and excellent brand recognition have enabled them to keep a sizable market share.List of Key PlayersActon & Acton Ltd.American Textile Co.Beaumont & Brown Ltd.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.Boll & Branch LLCBombay DyeingCrane and Canopy Inc.Pacific Coast Feather CompanySerta Simmons Bedding, LLCTempur Sealy International, Inc.Trident Ltd.Welspun India LtdOther Prominent PlayersSegmentation OutlineThe global bedroom linen market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Price, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.By ProductPillowsPillow protectorPillowcasePillow shamBed Skirt/ Dust RuffleBottom sheet / Fitted sheetTop sheet / Flat sheetDuvet / ComforterBlanketCoverlet / QuiltBedspread/bed scarfOthersBy MaterialCottonPolyesterLinenSilkOthersBy PriceLowMediumPremiumBy End-UserResidentialCommercialHospitality & LeisureHospitalsOfficesOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnlineCompany WebsitesE-commerceOfflineSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty StoresOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeUKGermanyFranceItalySpainNetherlandsDenmarkSwedenBelgiumFinlandPolandRussiaRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANThailandSingaporeMalaysiaVietnamIndonesiaRest of ASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)Saudi ArabiaSouth AfricaUAERest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaLooking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/bedroom-linen-market About Astute AnalyticaAstute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.