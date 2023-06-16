Bedroom Linen Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 42,686.5 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global bedroom linen market is forecast to see demand surge to US$ 42,686.5 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market was valued at US$ 26,096.4 in 2022.
The bedroom linens market has enormous growth potential due to rising customer demand for quality, comfort, and style. The market, which has a mix of well-known companies and regional brands, is extremely competitive but provides room for innovation and growth. Brands that emphasize these aspects might acquire a competitive edge and increase their market share as consumers become more aware of sustainability and ethical business practices.
The rising construction activities are increasing the demand for bedroom linen goods. Bedroom linen demand has increased with a constant rise in residential construction projects in developed and emerging nations. The market will expand significantly as the construction industry continues to flourish. Trading Economics reports that in April 2023, U.S. home starts unexpectedly increased 2.2% month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annualized pace of 1.401 million, vs market expectations of 1.4 million.
The United Nations estimates that 60 million new housing units are constructed annually globally. As urbanization and population growth continue, this number is likely to rise in the ensuing years. The demand for bedroom linen goods will expand along with the annual growth in the number of homes built.
The hospitality industry depends on high-quality bedding. Many hotels and inns have been making investments in plush, permeable, and cozy bedding. The demand for bed linen is likely to increase in the near future due to the expansion of the hospitality industry. China, India, and Australia are the major geographical regions in the global bedroom linens market. As of February 2023, the average hotel occupancy rate in the United States was 64.2%, and Zippia estimates that there will be at least 187,000 hotels operating globally by that year. Since a high standard of bedroom fabric improves room quality, hotels are continuously in need of high-quality bedsheets.
Cotton and polyester account for more than 61% of sales of bedroom linen.
There are many different types of materials, styles, and quality available on the market. Cotton and polyester, which together account for almost 61% of the market's revenue, have emerged as the most popular options among the several materials offered.
The market is dominated by cotton and polyester together, with cotton accounting for 37% of sales. These materials are in high demand because of their special qualities, low cost, and simplicity of maintenance.
The bedroom linen market is price-sensitive, and more than 80% of sales are from low- and mid-priced items.
Consumers' rising disposable income and desire for high-quality goods are fueling market expansion. Customers are also prepared to spend more on bedding that provides higher comfort, toughness, and design. An increase in the number of bedding linen options that are reasonably priced and meet the needs of consumers with limited budgets drives market growth. As a result, the market is broader and offers a variety of pricing options, which is helping the market flourish.
In 2022, low-cost bedroom linen products brought in 63% of the total sales. Additionally, it has been noted that consumers are increasingly drawn to bed linen items that have antibacterial and hypoallergenic qualities and other health benefits. These shifting consumer tastes are anticipated to drive market expansion.
Bedroom Linen Market to Witness 30% Revenue from Online Shopping
According to Astute Analytica, there has been a substantial movement in bedroom linen market in favor of online buying. In 2022, the online channel made up 28% of total revenue; by 2031, this percentage is likely to rise to 30%. Online retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, and Bed Bath & Beyond provide a huge selection of goods at reasonable costs, with easy home delivery alternatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the spread of online shopping as consumers turn to remote and contactless transactions. In order to reach a larger audience and maximize sales potential, businesses must adopt a multi-channel strategy that mixes offline and online modes.
The hesitation to shop online can be due to a number of things, including doubts about the quality of the products, a desire to touch and feel the linens before making a purchase, and mistrust of internet merchants. Because of this, offline channels continue to dominate, generating over 70% of total income.
Asia Pacific is Witnessing Lucrative Growth Opportunities
In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the global bedroom linen market and is forecast to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The main driver of the region's bedroom linen market demand is the fast growth of the housing and hotel industries. According to CBRE's most recent survey, hotels in Asia and the Pacific received investments totaling ten billion dollars. The bedroom linen market will benefit from this sector's continued expansion owing to the optimism around its performance and operational profitability, which are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
In terms of hotel construction across the Asia Pacific, China now holds the top rank, closely followed by India and Australia. As a result, bedroom linen will be mostly consumed in these regions. People are spending more on house furnishings like bedroom linen owing to their newfound interest in home remodeling. According to a Comscore survey, approximately 74 million Americans finished a home remedial project during the pandemic.
Additionally, a rising middle-class middle class, increased demand for designer and luxury bed linens, and declining labor costs in nations like China and India have all contributed to an increase in Asia-Pacific export volume globally over time.
Top 5 Players to Capture More than 35% Revenue Share of Global Bedroom Linen Market
Several leading businesses, regional brands, and small-scale producers make up the global market. The top five significant companies collectively control around 35.70% of the market. In addition to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, Welspun India Ltd., and Trident Ltd. are some of these significant businesses.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is the dominant brand in the international market for bedding linens, holding a revenue share of over 12%. The company sells a variety of goods, such as bedding, bathroom accessories, and housewares. Their substantial distribution network and excellent brand recognition have enabled them to keep a sizable market share.
List of Key Players
Acton & Acton Ltd.
American Textile Co.
Beaumont & Brown Ltd.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Boll & Branch LLC
Bombay Dyeing
Crane and Canopy Inc.
Pacific Coast Feather Company
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
Trident Ltd.
Welspun India Ltd
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global bedroom linen market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Price, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Product
Pillows
Pillow protector
Pillowcase
Pillow sham
Bed Skirt/ Dust Ruffle
Bottom sheet / Fitted sheet
Top sheet / Flat sheet
Duvet / Comforter
Blanket
Coverlet / Quilt
Bedspread/bed scarf
Others
By Material
Cotton
Polyester
Linen
Silk
Others
By Price
Low
Medium
Premium
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality & Leisure
Hospitals
Offices
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Company Websites
E-commerce
Offline
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Denmark
Sweden
Belgium
Finland
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Thailand
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
