Chirp's Eclectic Fusion: Band Releases New Album "Live Motion"
Ann Arbor-based band Chirp releases new live album Live Motion with Blue Sun MusicANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chirp, an innovative band known for their energetic live performances, is thrilled to announce the release of their upcoming album, "Live Motion." This new release captures the essence of Chirp's unique musical style, combining elements of funk, rock, and jazz-fusion. With their ability to seamlessly blend genres, Chirp creates a vibrant and engaging experience for fans.
¨We´re a pretty eclectic mix with our sound in general and on this album”, said Jay Frydenlund, lead guitarist and singer. “That being said, we like to filter our music through the lens of getting people to dance and keeping things fun and energetic for a live environment.”
"Live Motion" serves as a follow-up to Chirp's second studio album, "In Motion," released in 2022. The album features live recordings of songs from "In Motion," along with additional original compositions performed throughout 2022. The band's commitment to capturing their live performances allows fans to experience the ever-evolving nature of their music, which varies not only between studio and live versions but also from each live show.
With a tracklist of 14 songs, including a bass solo that transitions into another song, "Live Motion" provides a comprehensive representation of Chirp's sound. The album is not arranged in chronological order but rather follows the flow and sequencing of their studio album, ensuring a cohesive and immersive listening experience.
“Our goal for this album is to explore different musical territories as well as our experimental and spontaneous side,” said Sam Naples, rhythm guitarist and lead producer of the album. “We wanted to capture the energy we give during our live sets.”
Chirp recently completed an East Coast tour and is set to perform across Michigan and select out-of-state venues throughout the spring and summer. Their dynamic performances provide listeners an experience that showcases the band's versatility and improvisational skills.
"Live Motion" was released on Friday, June 16th, and is now available on all streaming platforms. Chirp encourages fans to listen and experience the fusion of genres, dynamic improvisations, and energy that defines their unique sound.
Chirp is currently signed to Blue Sun Music, an imprint of Disrupción Records.
Listen to Chirp’s new live album “Live Motion” here: https://orcd.co/livemotion
For more information about Chirp and their album release, please visit their official website at chirpband.com. For interviews, high-resolution photographs, or additional information, please contact: chirplive@gmail.com.
