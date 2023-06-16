Retail Planning Service Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2029 |Oracle Retail, Plantensive, Allitix
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Retail (United States), JDA Software (United States), Sparks Custom Retail LLC (United States), KDM P.O.P. Solutions Group (United States), Dynamic Resources (United States), Plantensive (United Kingdom), Deloitte (United Kingdom), Gartner (United Kingdom), HCL Technologies Limited (India), RELEX Solutions (Finland), Clarkston Consulting (United States), Allitix (United States).
Definition
The retail planning service market refers to the industry that provides planning and consulting services to retailers to optimize their operations, improve profitability, and enhance the overall customer experience. These services cover a wide range of areas, including merchandise planning, assortment planning, inventory management, store planning, space optimization, and demand forecasting.
Major Highlights of the Global Retail Planning Service Market report released by HTF MI
Global Retail Planning Service Market Breakdown by Type (On-premise, Cloud-based) by Functionality (Merchandized financial planner, Assortment planners, Retail analytics, E-commerce and Omni channel planner, Others) by End User (Department stores, Supermarkets, Specialty stores, Online retailers, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Retail Planning Service Market Trend
• Several key players are offering agile software to manage the retail business,
• Retail planning services are helping retail marketers integrate their online and offline channels seamlessly,
• Retail planning services are working on the automation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to enhance the shopping experience.
Retail Planning Service Market Driver
• Increasing the customer base of retail industries has increased the demand of retail planning services in the market, Technology adoption by retail marketers has increased. Therefore there is good opportunity to the retail planning services to outsource their softwares
Retail Planning Service Market Opportunity
• Increase the Market Share of the Companies,
• Increasing adoption of e-commerce business by retail marketers has brought new opportunities for retail planning services to grow in that market,
• To manage the online transactions
SWOT Analysis on Global Retail Planning Service Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Retail Planning Service
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global Retail Planning Service Market Study Table of Content
Global Retail Planning Service Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [On-premise, Cloud-based] in 2023
Global Retail Planning Service Market by Application/End Users [Department stores, Supermarkets, Specialty stores, Online retailers, Others]
Global Retail Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Retail Planning Service Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Retail Planning Service (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
