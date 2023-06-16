A Guide to 2023 Juneteenth Celebrations in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2023 – Philly offers many ways to celebrate Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in America in 1865.

Enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, learned on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, that slavery was officially over in America.

Today, Juneteenth is celebrated nationwide with historical reenactments, African-inspired programming, music and dance performances, and so much more.

For the third year in a row, the City of Philadelphia’s official Fourth of July celebration — known as Wawa Welcome America — includes Juneteenth events in partnership with The African American Museum in Philadelphia, kicking off a season of independence in Philadelphia starting on June 19 and continuing through July 4.

In addition, major festivals in West Philadelphia, Germantown and Chester County, as well as events at attractions and venues like Longwood Gardens, the Betsy Ross House and more, also offer robust programming to commemorate the anniversary.

Read on for ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Greater Philadelphia in 2023.

Juneteenth Events

Illuminated Fountain Performances: Freedom at Longwood Gardens

June 16 & August 10, 2023

Three nights a week from late May through October, Longwood Gardens lights up its spectacular fountains for special themed nighttime shows. Back for 2023, the Freedom programming — featuring music from Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Beyoncé, Curtis Mayfield and more — honors Juneteenth and highlights the themes of freedom, hope and strength.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

Voices Underground Juneteenth Events

June 16-18, 2023

Chester County’s Voices Underground returns with a fresh list of Juneteenth events this year. This year’s lineup:

Fashioning Freedom at Longwood Gardens: This celebration of Black fashion and its role in American freedom features talks by the host of The Invisible Seam podcast Kimberly Jenkins, Grant BLVD founder Dr. Kimberly McGlonn and more, followed by a Black-curated fashion show and a music performance by Madelyn Brené (June 16, 2023).

Juneteenth at The Creamery: Honor Juneteenth with a night of food and wine , including a talk about barbecue cooking and human connection by pitmaster Russ Whitfield, a wine tasting with a curated selection of Black-owned wines, and a live music performance by the local band Group Therapy (June 17, 2023).

Freedom’s Table at Lincoln University: This barbecue feast — hosted by a prominent Black chef — celebrates freedom and reconciliation (June 18, 2023).

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square; The Creamery, 401 Birch Street, Kennett Square; Lincoln University, 1570 Baltimore Pike

Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival at the Johnson House Historic Site

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | Noon-7 p.m.

Historic Germantown celebrates Juneteenth during its 17th annual Juneteenth Festival. Hosted by the Johnson House Historic Site, the annual (and free!) fest celebrates the 158th anniversary of the Black emancipation from enslavement with joyful music performances, historical reenactments, community conversations, food trucks, a cultural marketplace and much more.

Where: Outside the Johnson House Historic Site, 6306 Germantown Avenue

Juneteenth Celebration at Pottsgrove Manor

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | Noon-2 p.m.

Explore the lesser-known Black history of South Coventry — at the border of Chester County and Montgomery County — with two historic presentations examining the community roots of the Black ironworkers of Coventry and the preservation efforts of the Friends of the African Union Church congregation. The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome.

Where: Pottsgrove Manor, 100 W. King Street, Pottstown

Juneteenth Festival in Tioga-Nicetown

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 1-5 p.m.

The team at City Athletics brings this free Juneteenth festival back to Philly’s Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood for the third year in a row. Folks who swing by can expect free refreshments including barbecue, water ice, beverages and funnel cake, plus a live DJ, African drummers, a moon bounce, pony rides, ax throwing, giveaways and more. Did we mention free?

Where: City Athletics, 1901 W. Tioga Street

Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival at Cherry Street Pier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 1-6 p.m.

The Women’s Empowerment Coalition is teaming up with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation to host Philly’s first-ever Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival. Expect art exhibits, live musical performances, craft vendors and wine tastings by Black-owned wineries. General admission is free to the public, but you’ll need to buy tickets to try the wine.

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Celebrate Philly’s First Juneteenth Mural: Unveiling & Dedication

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 2 p.m.

The Germantown ArtHaus hosts an unveiling of Philadelphia’s very first official Juneteenth mural, Absolute Equality – Juneteenth. Designed by ArtHaus founder and Custom Arts Studio Creative Director Keisha Whatley (and painted by volunteers including nearly 400 high school students), the 1,100-square-foot mural faces the Johnson House Historic Site, an important stop on the Underground Railroad.

Where: Germantown ArtHaus, 6228 Germantown Avenue

Juneteenth Storytime with Harriet Tubman at Christ Church

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 2-3 p.m.

Bring the littles to this special Juneteenth storytime outside historic Christ Church — performed by none other than Harriet Tubman herself. The event is free and tickets are required.

Where: Christ Church, 20 N. American Street

Juneteenth at Washington Crossing Historic Park

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Bucks County’s Washington Crossing Historic Park hosts a slate of Freedom Day events with Juneteenth at Washington Crossing Historic Park, highlighting the contributions of Black soldiers during the American Revolution. The day kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at the Visitors Center with a lecture on the experience of Black soldiers from historian Noah Lewis and African American Museum of Bucks County President Linda Salley. The day wraps up at 5 p.m. with a jazz concert on the riverbank from Joyce Simpson & The Quake Band, during which reenactors share short presentations. Both events are free, but lectures require registration. Food vendors are available during the concert.

Where: Washington Crossing Historic Park, 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing

Juneteenth Celebration at the Mercer Museum

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In the heart of Doylestown, the Mercer Museum holds its second-annual Juneteenth celebration. Bring a blanket and sprawl out on the green for all-day outdoor festivities including live performances, food trucks, a vendor marketplace and kid-friendly educational activities.

Where: Mercer Museum, 84 S. Pine Street, Doylestown

Juneteenth Freedom Market at NextFab

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Noon-5 p.m.

Celebrate a day of culture and community at this indoor-outdoor shopping fest. The family-friendly event showcases handmade products by local vendors, pay-as-you-go food trucks, live music, raffles supporting Philly youth organizations and tons of events for kids — games, hands-on art activities, face painting and more. General admission is free.

Where: NextFab, 1800 N. American Street

Juneteenth Celebration at Hatfield House

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 1-5 p.m.

The historic Hatfield House in East Fairmount Park hosts this annual outdoor Juneteenth party with live jazz music, a DJ, games, giveaways and plenty of activities for kids. Stop by for water ice and pretzels or step inside the impressive house to see the new photo exhibit, Healing Through the Land: Black Faces in Green Spaces.

Where: Hatfield House, 3201 W. Girard Avenue

Mack Brewing Co. 3rd Annual Juneteenth Cookout

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 1-5 p.m.

Bring your appetite — and your A-game — for the return of the Mack. (The Mack Brewing Co. old-school Juneteenth cookout, that is.) This year, get ready for all-you-can-eat grub, all-you-can-drink craft beer (from three different Black-owned breweries!) and games like spades, dominoes and a music trivia game with cash prizes. Tickets and advanced registration are required, and the secret event location will be emailed to you the morning of.

Phoenixville Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 2-6 p.m.

Come out to Bridge Street in Phoenixville for a special commemoration celebrating Black history, freedom and community. This Juneteenth event includes historical reenactments, music, art, African dance, outdoor theater, street magic, soul food and storytelling. Tickets are free and recommended.

Where: 200 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Juneteenth Concert at the Betsy Ross House

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 3 p.m.

Celebrate freedom at the Betsy Ross House with a powerful concert by the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale. Guest composer Ruth Naomi Floyd takes you through significant moments in Black history with poetry and expression, while the chorus music spans the solemn refrains of historic slave songs to the uplifting joy of gospel.

Where: Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch Street

The ROOTS Art Show at Pentridge Station Pop Up

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 6-11 p.m.

Experience a taste of Black art at this special Juneteenth art stroll in West Philly. Look for Black and African art showcases, outdoor vendors, live performances, food and drink (available for purchase at the Penridge Station beer garden), and more experiences to come. RSVP for free tickets, and any donations go toward supporting future art shows.

Where: Pentridge Station Pop Up, 5110-5120 Pentridge Street

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, the Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival & Parade is one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country. The all-day event kicks off in West Philadelphia with a parade, performances and floats from noon to 2 p.m. After the parade, kids can join in the fun with a carnival, games, arts and crafts, and more at the Children’s Village. A music festival pumps up the crowd with a lineup featuring Fatman Scoop, Lil Mo and DJ Cupid from 3 to 7 p.m. And all throughout the day, a marketplace of over 250 Black- and Brown-owned businesses, vendors, nonprofits and Philly entrepreneurs line Malcolm X Park with treats, artwork, free food, yoga classes and more.

Where: Various locations including Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine Street

Juneteenth at the Please Touch Museum

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Make a reservation to visit Philly’s ever-popular children’s museum for a day packed with special Juneteenth programs. Parents and kiddos can learn about the traditions of Juneteenth with interactive storytimes by performance artist Thembi Palmer, storyteller Queen Nur and author Gail Ramos; get a live cooking demo on the history of red velvet cake and hibiscus tea; learn classic songs from Black history; watch live performances by the West Powelton Steppers and The West Philadelphia Drumline; and more.

Where: Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic

Liberation Rising: Juneteenth Block Party at The African American Museum in Philadelphia

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This daylong block party outside of The African American Museum in Philadelphia features performances from legendary DJ Spinderella (of Salt-N-Pepa fame), a marketplace highlighting Black-owned businesses, food trucks, hands-on activities and free admission to the museum with online registration.

Where: The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street

Millennial Juneteenth Festival

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 3-8 p.m.

Join nonprofit organization Millennial Juneteenth for its fourth annual Juneteenth Festival at Kingsessing Recreation Center, which features Black-owned business vendors, live music and performances, free food and activities for kids. The festival celebrates the mission of Millennial Juneteenth, a civic and volunteerism organization geared toward millennials that focuses on the liberation of Black people through political awareness, mental health education and economic empowerment.

Where: Kingsessing Recreation Center, 4901 Kingsessing Avenue

Delaware County’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 4-7 p.m.

Vendors, food trucks and more take over Rose Tree Park in Media for Delco’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration. This family-friendly event kicks off with food and fun, culminating in a Juneteenth ceremony and a performance by local band Philly Gumbo. This celebration is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and drink.

Where: Rose Tree County Park, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media

Juneteenth Events at the National Constitution Center

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It doesn’t get much better than free admission to one of Philly’s must-see museums. Pay a whopping $0 to explore the National Constitution Center on Juneteenth and enjoy special tours of the Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality exhibit, as well as additional programming highlighting Reconstruction-era freedom fighters like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and more. Free Juneteenth tickets also include access to the rest of the center’s permanent offerings.

Where: National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

Juneteenth: Exploring Freedom’s Stories at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | 4-6 p.m.

Get a crash course on Juneteenth and why we celebrate it with this community event and documentary film screening. Juneteenth: Exploring Freedom’s Stories examines America’s link between freedom and citizenship and, following the film, historians share stories about Juneteenth’s recognition in Philly and discuss how local groups have expanded the narrative of Black freedom. Also on display: historic documents and prints from the Black community of pre-Civil War Philadelphia.

Where: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust Street

Juneteenth Celebration: Sounds of Freedom! at Parkway Central Library

Thursday, June 22, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Feel the beat with Karen “Magic Fingaz” Smith and friends during this rhythmic Juneteenth celebration. This free, family-friendly event offers an evening of drumming, stories, poetry, dance, crafts and live music, while also celebrating the summer solstice and Pride. Be sure to RSVP.

Where: Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street

Attractions

The African American Museum in Philadelphia

Open Thursdays through Sundays

The African American Museum in Philadelphia, founded in 1976, is the first institution built by a major U.S. city to preserve, interpret and exhibit the heritage and culture of African Americans. The museum takes a fresh and bold look at the stories of Black Americans and their role in the founding of the nation through the permanent exhibit, Audacious Freedom. Other programs and exhibitions, including 2023’s Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America, explore the history, stories and cultures of those of African descent throughout the African diaspora.

Where: The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street

Underground Railroad Museum at Belmont Mansion

Open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

The home of the abolitionist Judge Richard Peters, opponent to the Fugitive Slave Act and precedent-setting judicial decision-maker, has been preserved and transformed into the Underground Railroad Museum at Belmont Mansion. Visitors can take a tour to view historical artifacts and hear narratives about the site’s history, including that of Cornelia Wells, a free Black woman who lived there.

Where: Underground Railroad Museum at Belmont Mansion, 2000 Belmont Mansion Drive

Historic Fair Hill

Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (monthly tours offered every second Saturday)

This 1703 Quaker burial ground is the final resting place of Lucretia Mott, Robert Purvis and other abolitionists, with six murals depicting 300 years of struggle for social justice. Today, it’s also an environmental education center offering history, early literacy, community building and urban greening programs.

Where: Historic Fair Hill, 2901 Germantown Avenue

Johnson House Historic Site

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday (by appointment only)

A crucial part of the Colonial Germantown Historic District, this site attained a National Historic Landmark designation for its role in the Underground Railroad. Tours offer visitors an opportunity to learn about the injustices of slavery and the 19th-century resident Johnson family, who participated in the Underground Railroad and risked their lives offering refuge to freedom seekers. Among the freedom fighters who stayed here: William Still and, according to family lore, Harriet Tubman.

Where: Johnson House Historic Site, 6306 Germantown Avenue

Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery

Open year-round (by appointment only)

This historic Germantown museum, open for tours by appointment, displays thousands of slavery artifacts — shackles, ship manifests, branding irons and more — which tell the dark and tragic story of American slave trade. Also displayed are authentic Jim Crow-era objects and signs exploring the country’s history of racial prejudice and segregation, and their lasting impacts.

Where: Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, 5501 Germantown Avenue

The President’s House: Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation

Open year-round

Near Independence Hall stand the remnants of the home where nine Africans — enslaved by presidents George Washington and John Adams — lived, worked and (in one case) escaped. The free open-air Independence National Historical Park site, on the same block as the Liberty Bell Center, invites visitors to learn about the events that transpired through illustrated glass panels, video reenactments and archaeological fragments.

Where: The President’s House, 6th & Market streets

More African American Cultural and Historic Sites in Philadelphia

Philly history is Black history. Along with being home to America’s first major museum devoted to Black history and many stops along the Underground Railroad, Philadelphia has countless murals, memorials and sites acknowledging the Black experience in America and celebrating Black excellence.

Click here for a guide to more Philadelphia museums, historical landmarks, churches, art galleries and public spaces exploring Black history and culture.

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media Channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.