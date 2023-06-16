H. K. Impex - A Distributor of Hari Krishna Exports to Set the Benchmark on 4C’s of Perfection at Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Don't miss the most awaited event by H. K. Impex Pvt. Ltd.! Experience stunning, eco-friendly diamonds at HKCEC, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, 22-25 June.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- H. K. Impex Pvt. Ltd. (A Distributor of Hari Krishna Exports) comes up with the most anticipated event of the month is around the corner with the dazzling display of natural and sustainable diamonds from 22nd June to 25th June at HKCEC, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

With their expertise in the domain, they are all set to showcase the varieties of luxurious yet sustainable diamonds. Bringing the perfect blend of craftsmanship and luxury, HK Diamonds has meticulously handcrafted its diamonds considering the trends followed and yet setting up high benchmarks in the industry.

As the countdown begins, it will be interesting to see what this captivating event has in store for the visitors and what to expect from the grand showcase of Innovation & Craftsmanship.

Global exposure to the world of diamonds:

H. K. Impex has participated in global gatherings for visionaries, inventors, and industry experts who converge to share their ground-breaking ideas, cutting-edge technologies, and transformative solutions. This exhibition will feature crème de la crème offering visitors an insight into the latest trends and developments in the industry worldwide. This gracious event is not limited to gauzy diamond exhibits but enlightens the industry on the art of precision.

The Sustainable Dimension:

The company adheres to sustainability practices from ethical sourcing to responsible manufacturing to putting out in the world. The recent partnership with iTraceiT, a blockchain and QR-code software solutions company based in Belgium, will help achieve the enterprises' efforts of sustainability and ethical goals. With the vision of embracing sustainability goals with luxury, The team emerged with an idea of planting a tree on every visit to the stall on the visitor’s behalf. A small step towards greener earth.

The Display of 4C’s of Perfection:

Being a distributor of Hari Krishna Exports, H. K. Impex has a renowned name in the diamond industry for its eternal perfection in diamond Cut, Colour, Clarity, and Carat. The entire process goes through the stages of 4C’s, which turns a rough stone into glittering beauty. They strive to deliver cut and polished diamonds in the finest beauty. The skilled experts and gemologists at the company are readily available to guide visitors through the mesmerizing journey of diamonds. Their expertise and insights will help others appreciate the nuances of diamond quality, understand the significance of the 4C’s, and make informed decisions while purchasing or enjoying these precious gems. They can offer invaluable information about diamond origins, ethical sourcing, and the latest trends in the industry.

The Human Investment Policy:

The company believes that “Human Investment is the biggest form of Investment". With the advancement of technologies and the world moving towards globalization, the company constantly strives to upgrade their workforce by providing them; Skill development programs, health and wellness camps, free medi-claim and death insurance policies, and even mass wedding ceremonies. The company is committed to women’s empowerment, road safety, and social awareness, further reflected in its CSR values.

Plunge into the world of elegance and style with H. K. Impex. The company announced to gift an IPhone 14 Pro as a taken of appreciation on every purchase of diamonds. Whether you’re an avid diamond enthusiast, a Jewellery collector, or simply curious about the wonders of these timeless gems, the exhibition promises an unforgettable experience.

You will not only expect to see the awe-inspiring collection of diamonds but the commitment and dedication of H. K. Impex toward a better tomorrow. Be sure to visit their booth and encounter their dazzling display of diamonds & one step towards our environment.

BOOTH Number: # 3E102

DATE: 22nd June - 25th June

Book an appointment prior: https://my.hk.co/show-appointment/show

