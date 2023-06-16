Over 60 Startups in Copenhagen Recognized in HackerNoon’s “Startups of the Year 2023”

Startups of the Year 2023 Startups of the Year 2023 Logo by HackerNoon Original HackerNoon Square Logo

HackerNoon, the tech publishing platform, is pleased to announce the nominees for Startups of the Year, featuring the most innovative companies in Copenhagen.

We are thrilled to recognize the top startups in Copenhagen and celebrate their achievements. Starting and sustaining a company is difficult. We’re honored to showcase their work and impact.” — David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO