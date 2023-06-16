"Brain Beverage" Company, Clutch Nutrition, Secures Significant Investment Following Success on Denmark’s “Dragon's Den”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Nutrition Secures Significant Investment Following Success on Denmark’s “Dragon's Den”
After a successful participation in this year's Dragon's Den in Denmark, where Clutch Nutrition managed to land an investment from the Danish Dragons, Christian Arnstedt and Jacob Risgaard, the Aarhus-based start-up now brings another investor on board. This comes with a significant investment from the investment company Voluntas Holding, intended to further accelerate growth following a strong year.
"The investment allows us to enhance our sales efforts, which means we can increase our visibility in stores and hire salespeople to help us establish even stronger relationships with existing and new customers," says Rune Rønhave Laursen, CEO and co-founder of Clutch Nutrition.
Clutch Mindset, the company's first product, is created by a team of Danish experts in medical science, molecular biology, and nutrition, and the drink contains unique ingredients aimed at promoting health and mental performance. The drink is particularly suitable for sedentary concentration work, which has made direct sales to companies a promising sales channel, but the product is also sold online, through wholesalers, and in the biggest retail stores in Denmark.
"We generally experience great interest from companies wanting to offer a healthier alternative to employees in the workplace, and we can feel that interest in our products is increasing. Therefore, it's essential that we have a strong group of owners who can help us grow the business in the short and long term," says Martin Kilic, CMO and co-founder of Clutch Nutrition.
Christian Arnstedt adds: "We're pleased to support Clutch Nutrition in their mission to try to create healthier beverages. We see that the functional beverage market is growing significantly, and we think it's positive with more focus on creating better new alternatives," says Christian Arnstedt, co-founder and CEO of Blazar Capital.
Although the product, Clutch Mindset, has already gained good traction in the market, the ambitions reach much further in the rapidly advancing foodtech startup. Clutch Mindset is just the first of many possibilities within product development. This potential has also been an important parameter for the company's latest investor, who was well into the dialogue with the two founders before they learned of the exciting deal with Christian Arnstedt and Jacob Risgaard.
"We were impressed by Rune and Martin's innovative approach to health and nutrition, and from the first meetings, we experienced good chemistry with two sharp founders on a commendable mission, which we're very pleased to support. With such strong, knowledge-heavy competencies in-house, Clutch Nutrition has great potential for product development, which fits very well into the constantly growing trend for health and better nutrition. We're looking forward to working with Rune, Martin, and the talented investors from Blazar Capital and CoolGroup to realize both the potential and the mission of Clutch Nutrition," says Mogens Olsen, Chairman of Voluntas Holding.
With the investment from Voluntas Holding, Clutch Nutrition gains even more firepower to expand the business and reach a larger audience in Denmark. Although the company also has international ambitions, the primary focus is now on strengthening the position in the Danish market.
After the investment, the ownership group in Clutch Nutrition consists of the two founders Rune Rønhave Laursen and Martin Kilic, as well as investors from Blazar Capital, CoolGroup, and Voluntas Holding.
"With the new significant investment and strong ownership group, we are ready to accelerate growth further and continue to revolutionize the beverage market. We look forward to developing even more products, and working closely with our investors and partners to create a bright and successful future for Clutch Nutrition and our customers," says Rune Rønhave Laursen.
For more information about Clutch Nutrition and the products, visit www.clutchnutrition.com
For further information, please contact:
Rune Rønhave Laursen, CEO & co-founder, Clutch Nutrition, +45 92 90 99 59 / rune@clutchnutrition.com
Martin Kilic, CMO & co-founder, Clutch Nutrition, +45 92 90 99 49 / martin@clutchnutrition.com
