Ballot paper: Braille template approved

UZBEKISTAN, June 14 - A regular meeting of the Central Election Commission took place. The participants considered the appeals received by the CEC during preparations for the early elections of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, issues on ensuring the electoral rights of persons with disabilities, and accreditation of observers from international organizations and media representatives.

Authorized representatives of political parties and non-governmental non-profit organizations of persons with disabilities attended the meeting.

The braille stencil template has been approved for filling out the ballot paper to ensure the voting rights of persons with disabilities. Measures have also been defined to provide them to each polling station. According to the agenda of the meeting, the appeals of individuals and legal entities received by the CEC on June 6-13 were studied. It was noted that measures were taken on each request. After the debate, a corresponding resolution was adopted.

The participants also considered issues of accreditation of media representatives and international observers. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a representative of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, 159 representatives of local media and 42 representatives of foreign media were accredited. The total number of local and foreign media representatives accredited to date is 554 people.

Source: UzA

