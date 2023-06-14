UZBEKISTAN, June 14 - Tanzila Narbayeva supports the initiative of the ILO Director-General to create a Coalition for Social Justice

Geneva hosted the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference.

Global initiatives and new strategic approaches to developing social and labor relations were discussed at the event.

The Head of the Uzbekistan delegation, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva, during her speech at the plenary session of the conference, informed participants about large-scale reforms implemented in Uzbekistan to ensure social justice. This issue has become the main topic of the current session of the International Labour Conference. It was noted that the new version of the Constitution adopted in Uzbekistan strengthened the social rights and obligations of the state to citizens.

“Social justice is not only a criterion of morality, but also the basis of national stability and well-being”, T. Narbayeva says. – We highly appreciate cooperation with the ILO, which is a leader in promoting national decent work programs, improving social protection of the population, and increasing employment. We support the initiative of the ILO Director-General to create a Coalition for Social Justice as a condition for peace, stability, and sustainable development. We are confident that Uzbekistan’s entry into the Coalition will be among the first to improve the investment climate in the country, develop the economy and business, and strengthen cooperation with Central Asian countries on labor and social justice issues”.

Source: UzA