BTCC Driver Dan Lloyd Returns to Oulton Park After Horrific Crash, Powered by HEMPE Partnership

British motorsport driver returns to scene of horrific crash less than 12 months on, in a bid to re-assert himself as a rising home-grown track sensation

CHESHIRE, ENGLAND, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddersfield-based racer Daniel Lloyd is set to make a triumphant comeback at the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Oulton Park this Sunday, 18 June at 12pm. After surviving a devastating crash at the same circuit last year, Lloyd's remarkable recovery has been aided by the use of HEMPE gels, leading to a newfound partnership between the two.

The incident at Oulton Park, on August 17th last, could have ended Lloyd's career. Battling for position at 120mph, his car was forcefully pushed into the barrier, propelling it back onto the track where it was struck by another car at 110mph, resulting in a 52G impact.

Fortunately, Lloyd escaped with no broken bones but suffered extensive bruising to his ribs, lung, and diaphragm, which caused severe pain. Additionally, the crash aggravated an existing back injury, intensifying his agony due to a bulging disc pressing on his sciatic nerve.

During his recovery, Lloyd discovered the healing potential of HEMPE. Using HEMPE's Ice Muscle and Joint Gel, he successfully alleviated the pain in his back and ribs, allowing him to resume his racing endeavours. Remarkably, Lloyd secured a dramatic double victory at Croft in the subsequent meeting and achieved a career-best top ten championship finish.

Continuing to rely on HEMPE products as part of his health and well-being routine, Daniel Lloyd has regained his fitness, ready to tackle the 2023 BTCC season. To further enhance his chances of success, Lloyd has forged a new partnership agreement with HEMPE. As a result, HEMPE's branding will now feature prominently on his Team HARD Cupra and his helmet throughout the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

"It’s no secret that I have suffered from back pain for a long time, even before the accident at Oulton Park last year – which certainly didn’t help matters!" explained Lloyd.

"After someone suggested I try CBD products, I discovered HEMPE's Ice Muscle and Joint Gel, which I have been using for the past twelve months. It has been the most effective gel I have tried, and it's not an exaggeration to say it played a massive role in enabling me to continue racing last year.

"With the CBD industry experiencing tremendous growth, I reached out to HEMPE to explore the possibility of their involvement in my racing, and I'm thrilled to have them onboard for the rest of the season.

"HEMPE has helped keep me fighting fit until this point, and their support will now propel me toward success on the track for the remainder of 2023 – and hopefully beyond."

Farad Darver, CEO and Founder of HEMPE, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "I'm thrilled for HEMPE to have partnered with Daniel. He is not only a genuinely nice guy but also an incredibly talented driver. Many people involved in grassroots racing rely on our HEMPE Ice Muscle and Joint Gel to stay cool and avoid muscle fatigue, so when I discovered that Daniel had been using it for over a year, it was a no-brainer for us to officially step into the BTCC with him."

The BTCC event at Oulton Park on Sunday, 18 June at 12pm marks a significant milestone for Daniel Lloyd as he returns to the scene of his devastating crash. Motor racing enthusiasts and fans can catch all the action live on ITV.

For more information about HEMPE and their range of products, please visit the official website at https://hir.global/collections/hempe.

About HEMPE: HEMPE, a pioneering company in the CBD industry, offers a wide range of high-quality products designed to enhance well-being. Their Ice Muscle and Joint Gel has gained a reputation for effectively relieving pain and aiding in recovery, making it a popular choice among athletes and individuals seeking natural solutions.

HEMPE's commitment to quality and their partnership with Daniel Lloyd in the BTCC demonstrates their dedication to supporting individuals in achieving their goals while prioritising their health and wellbeing.