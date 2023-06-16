Conroe-based Startup LogisX Seeks Beta Testers for Innovative Trucking/Logistics Platform
LogisX aims to streamline transportation operations by connecting shippers and carriers directly through their innovative digital platform.CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move that promises to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industry, LogisX, a Conroe-based startup, is emerging as a disruptive force, challenging the traditional norms and inefficiencies that have long plagued the sector.
LogisX aims to streamline transportation operations by connecting shippers and carriers directly through their innovative digital platform. Gone are the days of relying on intermediaries and brokers; LogisX empowers businesses to take control of their logistics processes with efficiency, transparency, and cost-effectiveness at the forefront.
"We recognized the need for change in an industry that has been burdened by inefficiencies and unnecessary complexities," says Deshorn King, Founder, and CEO of LogisX. "By leveraging advanced technology, real-time tracking, and streamlined communication, we are simplifying the logistics landscape and providing a seamless experience for shippers and carriers alike."
Scheduled for launch in Q4 2023, LogisX is actively seeking beta testers and companies in Texas to pilot their cutting-edge solution. With the aim of revolutionizing transportation operations, LogisX connects shippers and carriers directly through its user-friendly platform. By eliminating intermediaries and empowering businesses to take control of their logistics processes, LogisX promises increased efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and transparency.
One of the standout features of the LogisX platform is its digital Bill of Lading (BOL) system. Through this innovative tool, shippers and carriers can generate, validate, and manage BOLs digitally, eliminating the need for manual paperwork and streamlining the entire process. Real-time tracking and route optimization further enhance the efficiency and visibility of shipments, ensuring timely and secure delivery.
Moreover, LogisX's pricing model disrupts the industry norm. Shippers enjoy a fixed flat fee per shipment, while carriers benefit from a low monthly subscription fee, granting them access to exclusive shipper-only loads and premium features. This transparent and cost-effective approach aims to level the playing field and provide businesses with a fair and competitive advantage.
As part of their pre-launch activities, LogisX is seeking beta testers to provide valuable feedback and help refine the platform and it’s features. Texas-based companies interested in being at the forefront of the logistics revolution are invited to join the pilot program. LogisX is dedicated to delivering exceptional user experiences and optimizing transportation efficiency for businesses of all sizes.
As LogisX continues its development to disrupt the status quo, the future of the trucking and logistics industry looks brighter than ever. Businesses can expect increased efficiency, cost savings, and improved collaboration as they embrace the seamless logistics experience offered by LogisX.
To express interest in becoming a beta tester or to learn more about LogisX, please visit ww.logisx.net or contact our team at info@logisx.net. Join us in revolutionizing the trucking and logistics industry!
MAX
LogisX
info@logisx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram