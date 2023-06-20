90s Pop Group The Party Reunited at Walt Disney World® Resort for a Concert Docu-film Premiering July 1, 2023
Cast members from The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club reunited as The Party for concert film shot at House of Blues Orlando (Disney Springs) premiering July 1, 2023LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 90s Pop group The Party (Positive Attitude Reflects Today’s Youth) helped define a generation with their heart, style and music written/produced by legends such as Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Diane Warren, Teddy Riley, Stephen Bray and Jellybean Benitez. Reunited after 30 years, The Party has teamed up with Always In The Club to release a long-awaited concert documentary film that was captured at The House of Blues Orlando inside Disney Springs (Walt Disney World Resort). The film will be available for streaming rentals with downloads on July 1st (June 21st free VOD for Always In The Club Members), with a portion of the proceeds donated to MusiCares. To become a Club Member, visit www.MickeyMouseClubReunion.com
To celebrate this historic night, The Party members Deedee Magno Hall, Albert JeunePierre Fields, Damon Pampolina and Chasen Hampton will Livestream with Club Members on June 23, 2023 at 9 PM EDT.
The Party is also setting sail with fans on a VIP cruise from Tampa, Florida on September 15, 2023 after the 90s Con opening day activities to celebrate the film’s release and the band’s 30th anniversary reunion. Ticket sales support Always In The Club Foundation. Space is limited and tickets are on sale now.
THE PARTY REUNION CONCERT FILM
June 21st VOD Premiere: Free with Club Membership
Pre-Order July 1st Premiere | 3-Day Rental + Downloads: $35
July 1st Premiere | 3-Day Rental + Downloads: $50
Producers: Always In The Club, Huckaby Productions, The Party
Co-producers: Metropolis Productions (Epic Party Band)
Executive Producer: Create Impact™
Additional Media Production: Be Great!
Sponsored by: JD3 TV
To watch, visit www.ThePartyLegacy.com
THE PARTY VIP CRUISE
September 15, 2023
8:00PM - 11:00PM
Dinner buffet, drinks, music and dancing
$225 with Photo Op (Early Bird)
$200 without Photo Op (Early Bird)
$190 Club Member with Photo Op (Early Bird)
Yacht StarShip Cruises & Events
603 Channelside Drive
Tampa Bay, FL 33602
For details and tickets, visit www.ThePartyLegacy.com
ABOUT THE PARTY
Formed from cast members of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club, 90’s pop group The Party launched Disney's Hollywood Records and released 5 albums with music produced by Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Teddy Riley, André Cymone, Stephen Bray and Jellybean Benitez. For the 30th anniversary, Hollywood Records released The Party catalog to digital platforms and hit the top 10 on iTunes.
Today, the members of The Party are parents, socially conscious entrepreneurs, and philanthropists that use their music and platforms to support nonprofits tackling a wide range of causes such as homelessness, veteran's issues, human trafficking, youth arts and education, health and well being, and diversity, equity and inclusion. The Party members support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RHMC), Operation Underground Railroad, Pearl Haven - Hoʻōla Nā Pua, onePulse Foundation, Give Kids The World Village, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Native Womens Wilderness, Homes 4 Families, Cast Member Pantry, Stand Up For Kids, Crawford-Zbanek Foundation, A Sheltered Life, Target Hunger, Not Our Native Daughters, Always In The Club Foundation, and the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), among many others. Learn more at: www.ThePartyLegacy.com #TheParty
ABOUT ALWAYS IN THE CLUB
Always in the Club Foundation, Inc. is an exempt organization as described under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code, EIN #85-4015614. In association with Create Impact, Always in the Club organizes both small appearances and epic reunions for conventions, parties and galas with world-class organizations such as the Walt Disney Company. Recent events have included a reunion panel at Disney's D23 Fan Expo, the inaugural 90s Con After-Party, and #MMC30 - the 30th anniversary cast reunion at Walt Disney World and MEGACON Orlando hosted by NSYNC's Joey Fatone, and benefitting Give Kids The World Village and onePULSE Foundation. Always In The Club recently teamed up with Create Impact to launch its Club Membership program. Learn more at: www.MickeyMouseClubReunion.com #AlwaysInTheClub #CreateImpact
Yvette Cherkala
Always In The Club
Info@MickeyMouseClubReunion.com
