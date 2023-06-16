Cannon County Joins the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network

WOODBURY, Tenn. – Today, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security welcomed Cannon County to the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN). Cannon County’s decision to join TACN provides first responders the ability to have additional coverage to talk on the radio with surrounding state communication towers during major events and disasters.

TACN is a statewide radio system that provides communication connectivity infrastructure for local, state, and federal first responders. With TACN, first responders, including law enforcement, fire, EMS, and healthcare providers, have reliable communications capabilities for daily operations and the ability to talk and coordinate with each other across Tennessee.

“I am proud and excited to welcome Cannon County into TACN,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Cannon County’s communication and interoperability will drastically improve, and as a result, lives will be saved. Communication is key to a swift response from first responders, whether it be natural disasters, vehicle crashes, or crimes against individuals. I commend Cannon County’s leaders for investing in this crucial communication infrastructure network.”

“Cannon County Public Safety has worked together to continue to move forward and provide cost-saving and reliable communications to better serve the citizens of Cannon County and keep our first responders safe by migrating to the TACN network,” said Cannon County Emergency Management Agency Director Roy Sullivan.

Currently, TACN supports 58,000 local, state, and federal government users statewide. In the last year alone, over 30 additional agencies have made the decision to join TACN to experience the statewide communications interoperability and the cost savings it delivers.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.