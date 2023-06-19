Theom Announces Partnership with Databricks & General Availability of Its Data Access & Sharing Governance Solution
Theom, a trailblazer in data security and access governance, announced the general availability of its solution for Databricks, the data and AI company.
Theom's solution provides our customers with an additional layer of security and governance, enabling them to maximize the value of their data while minimizing risks”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Theom, a trailblazer in data-centric security and access governance, is excited to announce the general availability of its cutting-edge solution for Databricks, the data and AI company. This announcement also signifies the commencement of a partnership between Theom and Databricks, a collaboration aimed at bolstering data security and governance on the lakehouse.
— Lipyeow Lim, Director of Cybersecurity GTM at Databricks
Theom is an AI-driven data-centric access governance platform designed to provide organizations with a comprehensive solution for managing, controlling, and monitoring access to sensitive data.
With its seamless integration into Databricks, enterprises can get enhanced visibility and control over their data, strengthening cybersecurity posture, compliance, and advanced insider risk management capabilities. Theom safeguards the data from within Databricks rather than merely the perimeter or the networks that house it. This ensures data remains secure throughout its lifecycle as it traverses the pipelines within Databricks.
Embedded within Databricks, Theom deploys in minutes, requires no agents or proxies, and has no performance impact. Unlike proxy-based solutions, Theom ensures data on Delta Lake and Delta Sharing can be secured by running inside Databricks with no data leaving the customer’s jurisdiction.
"This partnership will provide the security framework that will allow our joint customers to focus on sharing and innovating on the Databricks platform," said Navindra Yadav, Co-founder, and CEO of Theom. “With a time to value measured in minutes, we look forward to bringing our joint solution to many customers.”
Theom advances the security and governance of Delta Lake and Delta Sharing as follows:
Delta Sharing governance: Enterprises' lack of visibility and control over data sharing can lead to unauthorized/unwanted access and potential data breaches. Theom enables sharing governance, allowing enterprises to understand what shares are being used, what data is in those shares, and who is creating the shares, and stops data exfiltration from Delta Sharing or clean rooms built on Delta Sharing, enabling enterprises to confidently share and innovate on their data with first parties and vendors.
Access Controls: Without proper access controls, sensitive data can be accessed by unauthorized individuals, leading to potential data leaks. Theom ensures that only authorized individuals have access to the data based on the classification outcomes on Databricks. Theom has workflows to shrink-wrap access so that over-provisioned privileges can be fixed continuously.
Data Masking: Clear text access to sensitive fields can lead to data exposure and potential misuse within Databricks. Theom ensures that no clear text accesses happen if fields have to be accessed in a masked or anonymized manner.
Data Loss Prevention: Unauthorized exfiltration of sensitive data can lead to data breaches and compliance issues. Theom monitors and prevents unauthorized exfiltration of sensitive data, thereby enhancing data security. Theom can suspend atypical users and quarantine targeted data sets on Databricks.
Insider Threat Monitoring: Without proper monitoring, suspicious activity and atypical behaviors can go unnoticed, leading to potential security threats. Legitimate access can cause damage if not monitored for anomalous behaviors. Theom’s AI monitors and tracks suspicious activity mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, enabling early detection of potential threats on Databricks.
Compliance and Regulations: Non-compliance with relevant standards and regulations can lead to legal issues and damage the company's reputation. With Theom, enterprises can adhere to relevant compliance standards and regulations, including CIS, NIST, HIPAA, HITRUST, and more.
"Theom's solution provides our customers with an additional layer of security and governance, enabling them to maximize the value of their data while minimizing risks," said Lipyeow Lim, Director of Cybersecurity GTM at Databricks. "We're excited about this partnership and the enhanced capabilities it will bring to customers.
About Theom
Theom is the pioneering leader in Data Access Governance and Data Security, allowing customers to innovate with data and AI while being protected and compliant. Theom enables data-centric access and sharing governance on Snowflake and Databricks. Theom detects and stops insider attacks on enterprise cloud data.
Theom, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is backed by leading investors, including M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Ridge Ventures, and more. For more information, visit https://theom.ai and follow @TheomSecurity on Twitter and Theom on LinkedIn.
